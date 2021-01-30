In this undated photo Mark Frerichs, a contractor from Illinois, poses in Iraq in this undated photo obtained from Twitter that he would include with his resume when job hunting. Frerichs was abducted in Afghanistan in January 2020. On the one-year anniversary of Frerichs’ abduction, family members and other supporters are urging the Biden administration to not withdraw additional troops without the Navy veteran being released from captivity. Frerichs was abducted one year ago Sunday while working in the country on engineering projects. U.S. officials believe he is in the custody of the Haqqani network, though the Taliban has not publicly acknowledged holding him. (Twitter via AP)