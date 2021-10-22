In this Oct. 1, 2021 photo, President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., walk in a basement hallway of the Capitol after meeting with House Democrats, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Divided Democrats struggling to enact President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda are confronting one of Congress’ cruelest conundrums — your goals may be popular, but that doesn't ensure they'll become law or that voters will reward you. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)