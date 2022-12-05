To fix the Big Boy or get a new one? That is the question facing local Frisch’s owner Billy Hayes.
The Big Boy, the iconic mascot of the Frisch’s Big Boy chain who proudly stands outside the restaurant in statue form, known for his signature checked overalls and cowlick hairstyle, is has been conspicuously absent from his placement as of late.
There had even been some talk recently on social media that foul play was afoot, and the cherubic sentinel might have been kidnapped by dastardly rogues. According to Hayes, children have been distraught at the disappearance of their favorite food-flaunting friend.
But Hayes, in fact, knows exactly where the Big Boy is — and what shape he’s in.
According to Hayes, back in October, a driver “jumped the curb and hit him, and busted his belly up.” The collision knocked the Big Boy loose, and about two weeks ago, Hayes send the statue to a fiberglass shop to see about being repaired.
Right now, said Hayes, he’s waiting on an estimate to see if it’s cheaper to fix the Big Boy or just get a new one. The latter option would likely cost over $12,800, he said.
The statue is about six feet tall and weighs about 300 pounds — proving that he lives up to the “Big Boy” name without question.
While the Big Boy is taking his sick leave from his mascot duties currently, other individuals in the community have stepped up to fill the void.
“I’ve had kids upset because the Big Boy wasn’t here; they send me pictures of them standing in the spot where he was,” said Hayes. “I had (one individual who) stood in the spot and held his arm up and said, ‘I’ll stand in for the Big Boy.’ We’ve had a bunch of people do that.
“It’s weird that he’s gone,” he added, “but it’s actually been (all right) other than the kids; the adults have had fun with it.”
