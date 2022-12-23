Johnna and Brad Bigelow have been together for about three decades, and they’ve invested a lot of that time in spreading hope and Christmas cheer.
The Bigelows work for Century 21 and sell homes to people all across the community. That knowledge and familiarity of what makes a good home they have diverted into a flair for decorating.
Brad said that they started decorating for Christmas several years ago, and the interest in decorating has ballooned. Now their decorations, at the end of main street, attract people for miles to come and take pictures.
Johnna even recalled vacationers from Poland taking photos of their Somerset home.
“I can’t believe there are people in Poland who now have pictures of our decorations,” she said.
It’s a labor of love, of course. The Bigelows say they start all the way at the end of November to get the decorations all up. At press time, they’re still adding to the decorations in preparation for Christmas.
“We leave them up, because after Christmas, they become winter decorations instead of Christmas decorations,” said Johnna. “We enjoy them after most normal people take theirs down.”
“There’s an ongoing bet between some fellas in town about who’s going to be the last ones to take theirs down, us or the Popes,” said Brad Bigelow with a laugh. “The Popes usually win, but we’re good till 1st of February.”
Why are they so committed to decorations?
“We’re kids at heart,” said Johnna Bigelow. “I’ve had so many parents tell us that we’re the drive-by house every day after school.”
But their prize decoration is also their newest addition. In solidarity with the community’s homeless and impoverished, Brad Bigelow commissioned New Horizons Graphics to make a sign emblazoned with an invitation to donate to worthy causes and a big QR code. People coming by the house to take pictures get directly sent a link to the PayPal for God’s Food Pantry and one for the Salvation Army.
“This year, this season has been so hard on so many people,” said Johnna Bigelow. “The opportunity is perfect time… Brenda [Russell, executive director of God’s Food Pantry], saw our signs and came up to give Brad a hug. That was a pretty big endorsement… I’ve been very proud of Brad for following through with his dream.”
Brad Bigelow said that when he made the signs, he didn’t even ask God’s Food Pantry for help. He got the link, developed the QR code, commissioned the signs, and there they were.
“I didn’t ask for permission. I just did it,” said Brad Bigelow.
As the Bigelows said, they plan to keep the decorations up until February, which both spreads holiday cheer and gives the people of Somerset more time to open their hearts to the community’s less fortunate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.