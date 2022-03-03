A bill in Frankfort purposed to alleviate the ongoing nurse shortage faced in Kentucky has the support of Somerset’s state senator.
Senate Bill 10 passed 36-0 in a bipartisan effort in the Kentucky State Senate on Tuesday, with an aim now to clear the House of Representatives. The bill is purposed to boost enrollment in nursing schools and bring into the Bluegrass out-of-state nurses.
According to the Associated Press, enrollment limits would be lifted for nursing programs with at least an 80% average rate of students who passed the licensure exam in the previous three years. It would also accelerate the process for nurses from other states or countries to get licensed here.
“These changes are to allow qualified nurses to get to work quickly in the state of Kentucky, and to remove any red tape that could be slowing down the license approval,” said Republican Sen. Robby Mills, the bill’s lead sponsor.
One of those who voted for the bill is Sen. Rick Girdler of Somerset, who sees the need and the value of the policies being proposed.
“(It) will hopefully speed up getting us some nurses,” said Girdler. “… They came in here and hired a bunch of our nurses during COVID and gave them some big money, and so all we’re trying to do is get them back and get some others here.”
He compared Senate Bill 10 to a bill that he himself successfully put in last year that would help audiologists and speech pathologists from other states more readily get through the legal hoops of the licensing process in this state.
Girdler noted that it was stated during the legislative process that by 2024, Kentucky could be short as many as 16,000 nurses, as per a projection by the Kentucky Nurses Association.
“I just thought, ‘Man alive, 16,000?’” said Girdler. “… Where they got (that figure) at, I don’t have a clue, but even if it’s 4,000, that’s a whole lot of shortages. Plus, the nurses that have worked through COVID, they’re probably burned out with it, especially the ones that can retire.
“The Baby Boomers are getting older and sicker, and so this (will help),” he added. “COVID-19 made us realize that we don’t have enough (nurses) and so therefore we need to speed the process up, and change a couple statutes for people moving in.”
For nursing education programs — like that at Somerset Community College — the key to accommodating these changes is in their resources.
“We would have to increase our ability to have a larger class. In some cases, it would be a larger physical classroom, and we’d have to have more faculty,” said Nancy Powell, Dean for Health Sciences at SCC. “So there are financial considerations in us doing that. … (The biggest concern is) having the funds necessary to teach those courses as they should be taught and meeting the standards.”
If funding proved not to be an obstacle, Powell believes it’s an adjustment that SCC could certainly make.
Enrollment limits are set by the Kentucky Board of Nursing, said Powell. In the Associates Degree Nursing Program (registered nurses, or RN), the Somerset day program takes 60 freshman students, and the Laurel County program takes 25 once a year. The evening-to-weekend program for licensed practical nurses to become an RN can take up to 35 students.
Those limits “are full when we admit the class, but there is a lot of attrition,” said Powell. “They’re very tough courses. A lot of technical material. All of the health science programs have a minimum of a C grade in order to stay in the program.”
Powell said the school is looking is already looking at ways to expand nursing programs as far as the number of seats available, and the possibility of expanding into the evening on campuses where currently they only teach a day program.
“We are reporting to the Kentucky Board of Nursing what our current enrollment is on what I believe is a monthly basis, so that they are keeping track of these records,” she said, noting that action was part of an executive order by Gov. Andy Beshear related to the nursing shortage. “We also have been in meetings with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital concerning ways in which we can collaborate and help each other in the process of teaching the nursing program.”
Nurses aren’t the only medical personnel in short supply, said Powell — so are paramedics, radiographers, and medical laboratory personnel. As such, SCC is working to increase visibility for small programs through marketing and recruiting.
“We are very concerned about the nursing and other shortages of health care personnel,” said Powell. She said the nursing shortage exists for several reasons, unsurprisingly frequently related to COVID-19.
“(That) increased the likelihood of many health care employees who are near retirement going ahead and retiring,” she said. “The other thing is, a lot of temporary agencies are helping to fill positions in hospitals, and they are paying very high salaries to do this, and therefore the employees who work in the hospitals are not being paid as high of salaries and there’s a disparity there. I think there’s some COVID hesitancy, as far as vaccination and getting a booster shot, and I think that’s something that has been on our students’ minds as well.”
She said that they are seeing increases in salary for graduates who are going out into the work force, “and that’s a good thing, but again, the shortage is not a good thing.”
