A Lexington contracting firm has the apparent low bid to build a cloverleaf interchange at Ky. 80-Ky 461 and expand Ky. 461 to four lanes north from the intersection to near Buck Creek Bridge.
Bizzack Construction LLC bid $49,454,225.41, some $4,528,905.70 below engineers’ estimate for the projects.
Hinkle Construction Services LLC of Lexington, Somerset and Paris bid $51,388,079.52 and Kay & Kay Contracting LLC of London bid $80,483,871.72.
Bids were opened Friday at Transportation Cabinet headquarters in Frankfort and proposals are currently being checked for accuracy. No contract has been awarded and won’t be until bid examinations are done.
The cloverleaf interchange will serve Ky. 80, Ky. 461 and the yet-to-be-built eastern end of Somerset’s northern bypass. Plans call for the existing corridor for Somerset's northern bypass to be moved eastward from Ky. 80 at Barnesburg so the cloverleaf interchange will serve the bypass. Congressman Hal Rogers said the approved projects will pave the way for future development of the northern bypass of Somerset. The northern bypass currently ends at U.S. 27 about 2 miles north of Somerset.
A four-lane Ky, 461 will make it easier for hundreds of trucks and cars going in and out of Valley Oak Commerce Complex and Valley Oak Technology Complex. It also will accommodate the 4 million tourists who use Ky. 461 on the way to Lake Cumberland each summer.
The safety and transportation improvements resulting from these road projects will have a regional impact, saving lives at a dangerous intersection, and providing better access to a high-tech regional industrial park, Congressman Rogers pointed out.
Ky. 461 carries high volumes of traffic and recent conversations point to the need for that highway to be widened to four lanes to Mt. Vernon and I-75. SPEDA (Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority) has designated Ky. 461 a priority road in giving Somerset and Pulaski County access to I-75.
