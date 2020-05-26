A bear in Bronston might have been looking for the bare necessities this weekend when it made an appearance near Old Decker Road.
Connie Mills was visiting her mother Sunday when she and a few others in the area spotted a black bear walking in a field.
It then traveled up the road for a bit.
She managed to get a few picture of the bear as it crossed through on it’s way to Lake Cumberland.
“You could tell it was going to the lake for water,” she said.
It is difficult to tell from the photos she took, but it does appear to be an adult or young adult bear.
It was the first bear she said she has seen in the area, but said her mother saw two cubs in the road a couple of weeks ago.
Sunday’s bear didn’t attempt to approach the homes or people, and ran off, she said, when a child in the area yelled at it.
While it might be a novelty to Mills here, she said she was used to seeing black bears when she lived in West Virginia.
As such, she knows a little about how to behave around them.
“If you don’t get around them, they won’t bother you,” she said.
Karl Clinard, chairman of the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission, agreed that for the most part black bears are not aggressive.
In the past couple of weeks, he said there have been a few other sightings of black bears around Pulaski, one of which was in the area of Richardson Road off of Ky. 196, near the Russell County line.
Bears moving around right now are usually young males who are looking for food, Clinard said.
“They are opportunistic feeders,” he said, meaning they are more likely to eat from easy food sources, like garbage cans, than they are to climb a fence to attack a dog or live chickens.
“Whenever people call about seeing a bear, I usually tell them to stop doing whatever is drawing the bears in,” he said.
That means leaving out garbage, dog food or bird feeders where they can get to them easily.
“They love bird feeders,” he said.
As for being worried about dogs or other small pets, Klinard said that bears rarely bother dogs unless it’s a mother bear protecting cubs or has been injured and is protecting itself.
According to the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website, a “nuisance” bear getting into garbage or other food sources could possibly be trapped and removed, but it’s more likely that another bear will simply move into the same territory and take over the food source.
“In addition, black bears have an incredible homing instinct and can travel amazing distances in relatively short periods of time. The KDFWR has trapped bears and moved them 10, 20 even 55 air miles away and they still find their way home.”
Additionally, intentionally feeding a bear is against the law and those who do can be fined up to $1,000 or receive up to a year in jail.
“When bears are intentionally fed, they learn to associate people with food and lose their natural fear of humans,” the site says.
The site also explains that if someone encounters a bear, the best way to attempt to scare it away is by yelling and shouting at it – just as Mills said the bear in Bronston was scared away.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife also suggests, “If a bear is reluctant to leave, then proceed to throw rocks or other objects at the bear while continuing to yell. Portray yourself as the dominant animal and do not back down. If a bear is close enough that you feel uncomfortable, slowly back away, continuing to yell while watching the bear at all times. Never run from a black bear as this may trigger a natural response to chase.”
