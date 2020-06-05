FILE - In this June 3, 2020, file photo, Atlanta Police Officer J. Coleman, left, and protester Elijah Raffington, of Sandy Springs, fist bump in a symbolic gesture of solidarity outside the CNN Center at Olympic Park, in Atlanta. George Floyd, a black man, died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25 and his death sparked protests. Black officers find themselves torn between two worlds when it comes to the protests against police brutality happening around the U.S. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)