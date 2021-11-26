As the rock group Steely Dan once sang, "When Black Friday comes, I'm gonna stake my claim."
That's what businesses all over Pulaski County are doing this weekend — not just on Friday, but also Saturday — and in many cases, have been doing throughout the month of November: staking their claim to the holiday shopping interests of local consumers.
Stores both large and small engaged in the post-Thanksgiving tradition known as "Black Friday" — in other words, when they do so much business that their profit margins are "in the black," not "in the red" as the terms go. They include major national retailers like JCPenney and Walmart, and small local retailers like Paul's Discount and Anderson Office Supply.
One thing they all seem to have in common: The 2021 "Black Friday" event has been good to them.
"The parking lot is full," said Joe Neikirk, owner of Paul's Discount, on Friday. Paul's Discount, located on Ky. 2227, has been providing a variety of goods to Pulaski County for over 60 years, everything from sporting equipment to name-brand clothes, and in that time, Neikirk has learned not to stake too heavy a claim on Black Friday fortunes — but it's a big deal.
"Black Friday doesn't make us or break us," he said, "but it's the biggest weekend of the year."
The store actually started its sale on Wednesday, with some standalone specials, and Saturday may be even better than Friday — appropriate, since it's "Small Business Saturday" nationwide, a time devoted to supporting closer-to-home entrepreneurs in one's community, and Paul's Discount is one of Pulaski's most recognizable small businesses.
Of course, "every Saturday is the biggest day of the week," noted Neikirk. That said, "it's a little early to tell, but it's on track to beat last year's (Black Friday)," he noted.
At Paul's Discount, people aren't looking for top deals on electronics or home goods — the biggest sellers for Black Friday include firearms and ammunition, "which is a change from last year, because we didn't have ammo," said Neikirk, indicating a difficulty in getting it in stock a year ago, as well as pocket knives and outdoor clothing, particularly the durable Carhartt brand.
Over at the Somerset Mall, major retailers are bouncing back from a difficult 2020. Ray Stennett, general manager of the local JCPenney, said Black Friday sales are "going really well as far as the Somerset market is concerned" — but they've been going on for a while now. Last year, in response to COVID-19 conditions, many businesses spread their Black Friday deals out throughout the month, and JCPenney has continued something similar in 2021.
"We started some Black Friday items at the beginning of November, and everything else that wasn't already a Black Friday deal went on sale November 19," said Stennett. "Customers were able to shop (for the holiday deals) all last week."
Still, many people like to just go out shopping the Friday after Thanksgiving, and while there wasn't the line out the door that past years have seen — Stennett said they weren't doing any special giveaways like they used to that would attract early bird customers — store traffic picked up throughout the day steadily. By almost 2 p.m., said Stennett, the store had almost done as much business than during all of Black Friday last year.
"It's a lot better than last year, 100 percent (different)," he said. "Last year, in the height of COVID, we didn't know what the whole holiday season was going to bring. It's definitely a different shopping environment, not 100 percent back to the way it was in 2019, but it's pretty darn close."
Items JCPenney saw sell well during Black Friday tended to be "practical," noted Stennett — clothing, particularly cold-weather items like sweaters, flannel shirts, and scarves, as well as home goods, like bedding and appliances.
The landscape of the mall itself contributed to the other big seller, jewelry. Stennett pointed out that two major jewelers in the Somerset Mall no longer operate there, opening up the market to JCPenney; "The jewelry department is rocking and rolling right now."
Over on the other side of the mall, Belk is the other major department store. Sales manager Michael Tilley reported to the Commonwealth Journal that lines were long and the store was "doing great" during the Black Friday shopping period.
Another major national retailer in Somerset that regularly sees big-time Black Friday business is Walmart. Local store manager Scott McPeek said on Friday that things were going "very smoothly," with "really good customer traffic," especially as the day went on.
Like Stennett, McPeek noted that things are different than they were before anyone had ever heard the term "COVID-19" but all that's meant is consumers are shopping in different ways, such as using the website the day before to make an order then going to pick it up at the store or have it delivered to their home.
"We've seen more customers use online options this year," he said. "We've allowed customers to buy everything on sale also online leading up to the event. (In-store business) is not as heavy as pre-COVID years, but it's heavier than last year, and online, most channels are substantially busier this year."
Walmart also spread things out throughout the month, with a sale event the first and second week of November; the traditional Black Friday marks the third.
At Walmart, the electronics department is always a Black Friday focal point, and that's true again this year; "We've had 40-inch televisions (selling well)," said McPeek. "The TVs and video games do well. ... Electronics are just as popular as ever."
Also popular is the Pioneer Woman cookware set, annually a top seller, as well as a "blow out" on $5 pillows, said McPeek. He added that there were lots of good deals on apparel and jeans as well.
"I think we're going to have a very successful event," he said. "It's very safe, no incidents."
Another business that went big on electronics for Black Friday is a local one — Anderson Office Supply in downtown Somerset. Like Paul's Discount, Anderson Office Supply has been a part of the local business community for more than 60 years, and owner Harold Hurt has seen his share of Black Friday events.
This year, the store put computers on sale in particular, with a very special deal — buy one computer, get the second 50 percent off. That applied to both Dell and Apple machines, desktops and laptops.
"We're doing real good," said Hurt. "Santa Claus is going to bring a lot of computers."
In particular, an "all-in-one machine" is maybe the best seller for the North Main Street store, which hopes to continue the brisk business throughout the weekend.
"This sale will continue for the next few days," said Hurt on Friday. "We're looking forward to Small Business Saturday."
