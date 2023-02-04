There was a time, admits John L. Perkins — known to many in the community as “Johnny B.” — when he would have rather seen the Virginia remain a thing of the past.
“When they first started talking about restoring it, in my mind, I thought to myself, ‘Well hey, I don’t care if it burns down,’” he said.
The former Somerset Postmaster and local BBQ icon had spent plenty of time at the Virginia Cinema when he was a kid — and while he had fun watching the action on the big screen, he had to do it from the balcony.
In those days — the days of racial segregation in America, and here in Pulaski County — people with skin the color of Perkins’ weren’t allowed to sit anywhere in the theater that they wanted. They weren’t even allowed to enter the same way as white customers, or to use the same restrooms.
But Perkins has seen a lot of change over the course of his life — and thus, when the Virginia was officially re-opened after a long-awaited repair job this past June, Perkins was right there with a prime seat on the floor of the East Mt. Vernon Street theater — and he was happy to see it.
“The night that they had the soft opening, and my wife and I went, and (daughter) Kathy and other family, when I saw the old brick walls where they hadn’t taken the brick out, and they had integrated the old with the new, and just how magnificent it is and was when I first saw it, I had a sense of pride,” he said. “We talk about history. History should never be erased. History is the good and the bad. At one time in my life, I didn’t want any of the bad. But as we get older, we realize that history is a part of everything.”
Perkins vividly remembers his youth in Somerset, a time when downtown was the place to be on a Saturday. Farmers would come in to do their shopping, businesses like Harry’s Market and Ben Franklin were bustling and the streets were “shoulder to shoulder” with people, but for a kid like Perkins, the biggest highlight of the downtown experience was going to the movies.
“I can remember it costing a quarter to get it. I can remember the popcorn and Cokes were either a nickel or a dime; everybody could go to the concession stand,” said Perkins. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case elsewhere in the theater.
It was still the time when African-Americans were forced into segregation from white citizens — using different water fountains, different counters, different schools; Perkins attended the old Dunbar School before getting to go to an integrated Somerset High School. Even going to the movies was not an experience immune to the ramifications of racial prejudice. Black citizens sat apart from whites in the balcony at the Virginia Cinema, but that was more than was offered to them at the Kentucky Theater down South Main Street, where they were not welcomed at all at that time.
“Black folks couldn’t use the restrooms,” said Perkins. “Then when you got your ticket and got your popcorn and Coke or whatever, we had to go down and walk up that alley (beside the Virginia), and there was a fire escape that they would let down and we would climb it. As you went in the door, there was someone taking up tickets, I can’t remember who it was.”
The balcony seated about 50 to 75 people by Perkins’ estimation; he recalled a handrail made out of wrought iron that kept people from falling over the edge; “If something exciting was happened, somebody would jump up and go to the handrail.”
Being made to sit in the balcony wasn’t the worst aspect of the theater’s segregation though. “When you got ready to relieve yourself — this is from a man’s perspective — you’d go down the fire escape and you’d turn to your left under the fire escape and relieve yourself there,” said Perkins. “Until I got to be a man, I didn’t know that ladies (had to do) the same thing.”
At intermission or between shows, Perkins said people like himself would go over to nearby eatery the Krystal Kitchen across the street. “They would serve us out the window; we couldn’t go in,” he said.
Despite all this, Perkins remembers the actual individuals of Somerset’s white population being “respectful” to African-Americans like himself. “We weren’t mistreated, weren’t called names,” he said. “The thing about it is, that’s just the way it was. That’s the way we grew up, and I guess that’s the way our parents grew up.”
Perkins said he had a lot white friends, not all of whom realized things like movie theaters and schools were segregated. Black children weren’t in their classes, Perkins noted, but they would tell him they just assumed they went to a different school like their own — not one specifically made separate.
Later in the 1960s, integration came to Somerset. Perkins recalled going there with his now-wife Nellie, and that he was about 17 and her 15 before they were able to go downstairs and sit to watch a movie at the Virginia. “I remember a Saturday matinee, where she and I and another couple went downstairs, meaning that the integration of the Virginia took place in the mid-’60s.
Over time, Perkins became a pillar of the community, finding himself in a position to make key decisions over the very place that had once banished him to the alleyway in lieu of basic amenities.
Perkins served on the Downtown Somerset Development Corporation board — which was tasked with figuring out what to do with the old Virginia Cinema building years after the downtown movie house closed in 1994 — as well as the Somerset-Pulaski County Development Foundation, the precursor to today’s SPEDA. In his various community roles, Perkins had been engaged in many of the discussions about the Virginia’s future, in the years before Keck’s administration bought the building and turned it into the live performance venue it is now.
“We made plans for downtown, and the folks that I was honored to serve with all of them were forward-thinking,” said Perkins. “... They always made sure that I had my input and made sure that I was comfortable in expressing myself. ... These people’s thinking was, ‘Hey, we weren’t responsible for what happened in the past, but maybe together we can make it better.’ And that’s the outlook that we had. Nothing was ever confrontational; most of the time it was, ‘Well, Johnny, Mr. Perkins, what do you think about it?’”
It wasn’t just that Perkins didn’t want the balcony included in any restoration plans — “To be honest with you, I didn’t want any of it included,” he said. “Initially, I wasn’t (fond of restoration ideas).
“When you grow up and you’re treated less than, even though we didn’t know it (as children), but as I got older and I left Somerset, I went to college at Eastern (Kentucky University) and then I was in the Air Force, this, that and the other, you started seeing how things were in other places,” he added. “I think I kind of got bitter because of what was happening when I came back here to Somerset.”
That homecoming wasn’t always a smooth one. Perkins noted that it took him and Nellie three or four months to find a house to live in, because nobody wanted to show them houses; “Ken Ford asked me, ‘What color is your money?’ and I said, ‘Green,’ and he said, ‘Well come on, we’re going to find you a house.’”
Despite the feelings Perkins described as “bitter,” he would come to “evolve,” he said, as he found himself more integrated into the community.
“When I was approached about it by Mayor (Alan) Keck and some other folks, the way they presented it to me — and I made my feelings known to them — but the way that it was presented (was) as a positive aspect of what was going on in the city, and the city really, really being inclusive,” he said.
For Keck, inclusivity was an important part of bringing the Virginia back to life. At the Virginia’s open house in June, Keck acknowledged that troubled history associated with the theater. But much is different now — indeed, though there is a newly-rebuilt balcony, it is a place where everyone is welcome, and even features an artfully created metallic sign bearing the “Virginia” name made by local artist Bradley Shane Gilmore — himself an African-American.
“We wanted to create a place that had diverse options of entertainment and a broad swath of interest, while also creating a venue where everybody knew without a doubt they were welcomed,” said Keck. “It was less about the specific design, and more about the heart behind it, and that we wanted this to be a community gathering place for everybody.”
Now, the balcony serves as not just a viewing point but also a sort of lounge area — Keck calls it “the gallery” — and it was an intended as a place where people could come together and fellowship with one another.
“I think that’s exactly what it’s turned into,” said Keck. He noted that even though there had been debate in the past over whether to include the balcony in any renovation, the city wanted to maximize space and money and decided that they could do so in a way that was still respectful of sensitivities about the past.
“We just said, ‘You know what, let’s make sure we utilize every square foot the best that we can, but do it in the right way and in the right spirit,’” said Keck. “I told (Perkins) when we first started, ‘I know you had some fond memories there but it was also a point of pain. While I might not need it, per se, I’d love your blessing and encouragement to move forward,’ and he said, ‘You’re going to have it without a doubt. We’re going to be some of your biggest cheerleaders,’ and they have been.”
Not only was Perkins welcomed with honor at the Virginia’s open house in June, he was there for the 2023 Master Musicians Festival announcement in January, and stood in the new-look balcony — this time, not because he was forced to, but because he chose to go up there.
“I was on the inaugural Master Musicians Festival board, and I was very, very proud of the presentation, but I was more proud of where it was,” he said. “(It felt) full circle, to where I had been going there since I was a kid, maybe 9 or 10 years old, and now at this moment, I look around and I’m the oldest person in the place, but the other thing was that I wasn’t a second-class citizen standing in the balcony, I could go anywhere I wanted to in that building.”
Not only is Perkins’ freedom of movement in the Virginia different now, but his face is actually painted on the rear wall of the building, looking toward the post office where he built his career over 34 years. Louisville artist Damon Thompson created the mural in 2020, part of Keck’s effort to increase public art in the community, and the irony of Perkins’ image being a permanent part of the building where he was once treated as that kind of “second-class citizen” is not hard to make out.
“I’m humbled by it, but I’m proud of it,” said Perkins. “To be afforded that honor when so many others more deserving than I in this community haven’t been afforded that honor, it’s really humbling. From where I came from, and from the years and years that I had bitterness in my heart about things that I didn’t have control of, the silver lining was that I had guardian angels every step of my way — my family, my friends, the community, folks that I didn’t even know.”
Perkins even got to show loved ones the new Virginia at a recent family reunion, and help them all be witness to how far things have come in Somerset in Perkins’ lifetime. Family members from all over — “We had people from California, we had people from Chicago, we had people from Florida” — and they got a chance to see the Virginia, where their parents and grandparents had to sit in the balcony at one time, and according to Perkins, they were “tickled to death” with what they saw today.
“I was bitter about the balcony,” said Perkins, “but now I glow with pride.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.