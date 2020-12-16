Blasting has begun near the proposed cloverleaf interchange at Ky.80-Ky.461 and blasting operations at Mile Point 0 near the intersection of Ky. 80 are expected to continue through Friday.
Amber Hale, public information officer for the Highway Department’s District 8, said blasting operations are expected to occur at various times during the day and motorists should expect short delays and are encouraged to allow extra time to reach their destinations.
Bizzack Construction LLC, Lexington, was awarded a construction contract in the amount of $49,454,225.41 to build a cloverleaf interchange at the accident-prone intersection. It includes four-laning Ky. 461 from Ky. 80 north to near Buck Creek bridge and building new entryways at Valley Oak Commerce Complex .
Blasting dates and times may be changed in the event of inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays, Hale noted.
Improvements at the southern end of Ky. 461 is another step in widening the highway all the way north to Mt. Vernon and I-75. Four-lane design from McDonald’s restaurant in Mt. Vernon south to U.S. 150 is already completed.
SPEDA (Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority) has tabbed Ky. 461 as a top priority road to give Pulaski County four-lane access to north-south I-75.
