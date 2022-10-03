While Christians are always happy to have someone praying for them, it’s easy to forget that Fido might benefit from it too.
The “Blessing of the Animals” has long been a tradition at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Somerset, as well as other communities of faith throughout the world. It’s done in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, who is known as the patron saint of animals, among other patronages.
That event took place again this past weekend on Sunday, October 2, at the church located along West Columbia Street in Somerset. But this time, the critters of Christendom had to share the spotlight.
“We’ve done it every year, but we tried something really different this year,” said Rev. Chris Brannock of St. Patrick’s, “which was to invite basically the neighborhood.”
So the Blessing of the Animals became a neighborhood party, “mainly because we’ve kind of lost that connection, of what it is to be neighbors,” said Brannock.
The church printed up flyers and distributed them throughout the downtown area, and was joined in their efforts to hold the event by First Presbyterian Church, their neighbor along West Columbia.
Brannock was pleased with the results, as about 75 people came, and enjoyed food and fellowship, with yummies like hot dogs and hamburgers straight from the grill.
“It was great,” she said. “I was really impressed for our first time of inviting the neighborhood.”
But the hottest dogs of all, of course, were those that were brought to receive their ceremonial blessing from the clergy present. People could either bring their pet in person, or a picture of it, and either way the blessing would be administered.
“Between Andrew (Bowman, Reverend at First Presbyterian) and myself, we blessed about 50 dogs in person, and one cat,” said Brannock. “We had little St. Francis medals that we gave out to every pet to put on their collar, or just to keep as a keepsake, and we had little pop-up water bowls that we gave out.
“What I was most excited about was the bacon-flavored bubbles, but the dogs did not like them as much as I thought they would,” she added with a laugh.
Brannock said that normally the blessing would have been done on the Feast of St. Francis, which would be today, October 4. But because of people’s work schedules, the church decided to hold the event on the weekend.
“St. Francis was so passionate about understanding everything being an expression of God’s creation, and he had all these stories about how he related to animals and preached to them,” said Brannock. “There’s a famous story of how a wolf was terrorizing a town and he went and had a conversation with the wolf, and made an agreement between the wolf and the town that if the wolf wouldn’t eat people or animals, that the town would provide him with food. All of this is legend, so St. Francis is deeply associated with the blessing of animals.”
Herself a dog owner, Brannock has been happy to involve her congregation’s furry companions in their worship since arriving at St. Patrick’s.
“The first time I did it when I was here, I invited people to bring their pets to church during our regular Sunday service,” she said. “They’d never brought them in the church. I had at the end of every pew little plastic bags in case (the pets) had an accident, but it was hysterical. The dogs all barked at the beginning of the service when there was music, but by the end of the service, they had all calmed down, and they were sitting in the pews. The dogs really appreciated it.
“I think my dog was the only one who had a time out,” added Brannock with a laugh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.