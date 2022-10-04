On the day during which many were remembering Loretta Lynn upon her passing, it was appropriate that the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce welcomed someone in to celebrate the music of Kentucky.
Chris Joslin, Executive Director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, was the featured guest speaker at the Chamber’s October luncheon on Tuesday, and while he had a lot to say about Owensboro, he was plenty complimentary about Somerset as well.
“In Owensboro, Ky., we aspire to accomplish what you have already accomplished,” he told the crowd made up of the Pulaski business community.
Leading up to that statement, Joslin had noted that the most successful communities that pull in the most visitors tend to be those that are known for something specific, that claim to be the world’s capital in something. The Lake Cumberland area is known as the “Houseboat Capital of the World,” Joslin observed, and thus has a distinct identity.
“You have something unique and you have already fostered that claim,” said Joslin. “It’s not simply houseboats, just like in Owensboro, the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World, it’s not simply about banjos and fiddles. You don’t have to love banjos and fiddles to come and engage.
“Same with houseboats. Houseboats are simply the delivery mechanism. It’s the platform. It’s the logistical vehicle that brings people to this vibrant community to enjoy this great Lake Cumberland, and all the things you can do on Lake Cumberland, as they spill out into exploring Somerset and this community and the people and the culture, both on the water and on dry land. So be proud of this.”
While Owensboro has a lot going for it, the one thing that sets it apart is its legacy in bluegrass, Joslin noted. Bill Monroe, known as the “Father of Bluegrass Music,” hailed from the western Kentucky community of Rosine, not too far from Owensboro. So the Ohio River community seemed the perfect city in which to pay homage to the distinctly Kentucky musical genre.
“I sprung at the opportunity in Owensboro to lead a Hall of Fame, not simply because I’m hopelessly obsessed about everything related to bluegrass music, that is true, but I realized in my initial visits there as part of a broader economic strategy in Owensboro to build a tourist economy ... around bluegrass music,” said Joslin. “... I think Owensboro recognizes that bluegrass music could be a differentiator for our city. It would help create an identity for our community.”
Joslin came to the museum in 2015 from Tennessee, and also produces Owensboro’s ROMP Fest, which celebrates bluegrass music to a crowd of more than 25,000 each June. It’s an event that’s tied to Somerset in a unique way, as it was founded by Gabrielle Gray — the Somerset native who also first brought the annual Master Musicians Festival to this community. In fact, the 2015 ROMP was her last one. She also served, like Joslin, as the museum’s executive director, for a period of 12 years, back when it was known as the International Bluegrass Music Museum.
Joslin praised Master Musicians Festival in Somerset, an event which often features bluegrass performers.
“It’s legendary,” he said. “It’s a roots music festival that weaves Americana with some bluegrass. Our festival, ROMP, is a roots music festival that weaves bluegrass with some Americana. So there’s some similarities there.”
Joslin wasn’t only there to speak, however — he also did some pickin’-and-grinnin’ with local musician Tommy Minton on their respective string instruments for the luncheon crowd, and also broke out a resonator guitar, a unique instrument handcrafted here in Somerset by Stephen Griffis, a pastor at Maranatha Baptist Church, and performed “Kentucky Waltz” by Monroe.
“It’s hard to get a Griffis resonator guitar, because the backorder is several years,” said Joslin. “In fact, he’s even stopped taking orders to get caught up, I treasure this instrument. As a musician, even if you’re just a front porch picker like me, you want an instrument that enables you to do your best and communicate well through your music.”
Also at Tuesday’s luncheon, Somerset Business & Professional Women’s Club President Rikiyah Pryor presented Brenda Roaden with the 2022 Business Woman of the Year Award.
Roaden operated the 27 Twin Drive-In with her husband Harry since 1967, and kept it going after he passed away in 2017. The drive-in officially closed in May of this year, just before another season was to have started.
