Connect Community Village is slowly but surely realizing their goals of making a home for our veterans who seek to develop faith-based transitional skills following complex trauma, substance abuse recovery, and reentry. Thanks to Bluegrass Realtors, they’re a bit closer.
Connect Community Village was among 10 recipients of the $10,000 grant which was given to local charitable organizations. This funding was brought by the Bluegrass Realtors Community Education and Outreach Committee whose stated goal is helping organizations across the 30-county jurisdiction.
They’re referred to as “Good Neighbor Grants” and each local charitable organization received $1,000 each.
“Through the pandemic, at a time when volunteering had all but shut down, Bluegrass Realtors gave back to organizations that work hard to make their communities better places to live for everyone,” said Kelley Nisbet, President of Bluegrass Realtors in a press release sent to the Commonwealth Journal. “We started doing these grants in 2020 and after expanding each year, we now have a process in place so groups can apply directly for assistance.”
The organizations were made eligible by being affiliated in some respect with real estate, housing, shelter, or other related need in some way, be recognized as exempt (Section 501 or 509), and be incorporated in Kentucky with services provided in the Association’s jurisdiction.
Bluegrass Realtors considers itself the region’s leading advocate for homeownership and said in the press release they “understand the value and joy of owning a home.”
Part of the goal of Connect Community Village is helping in the development of life skills for their transitioning residents. They will provide basic housing needs, education opportunities, and support, so that their residents can productively and successfully return to their families and communities with purpose, pride, and hope.
Said president of the village initiative Virginia Dial, “Connect Community Village and Bluegrass Veteran’s Ranch is a 501c3 tiny house community dedicated to assisting our veterans who have completed their military service and are transitioning back to a civilian environment. Whether they have recently ended their active service or have been a veteran for many years, we are here to support them with safe housing, vocational training, transportation, and other resources needed to make their transition successful. We have acquired the property for the community. The groundbreaking is planned for the Fall of 2023 and we hope to be supporting residents by the Spring of 2024. We sincerely appreciate the support of the community and Bluegrass Realtors.”
