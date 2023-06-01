The Bluegrass Realtors have held their annual charity auction for than 20 years. This year’s auction was held at the Magnolia with all proceeds going to local charities.
Through a combination of the Heart to Home online auction, opportunity tickets, the live auction, and direct donations, Bluegrass Realtors raised $17,435. A long list of over 125 businesses and individuals sponsored the annual event.
Said Director of Regional Services Mindy Sweet “It’s amazing what our realtors do to give back and also amazing what our community does.”
Sweet was gracious for the businesses and workers who helped make the event possible.
Misty Tingle, president of the PR committee for the Lake Cumberland Area of Bluegrass Realtors said that the association tries to do a luncheon like this monthly or bi-monthly to get the low down on the state of realty in the Lake Cumberland area.
“[It’s a] great little venue,” said Tingle. “It’s not too big. Not too little. It’s perfect, and very in-the-middle of everything.
Sassy Spoon catered the event, and the event’s guest speaker was Jonathan Friedman from the Army Corps of Engineers.
Friedman spoke on the state of the lake and the realty around it. He peppered throughout his speech jokes and anecdotes to the delight of the attendants.
Tingle said that the monthly luncheons not only helped realtors do their jobs better but also helped them better understand the communities they’re working in.
Tingle felt that realty was not only an important aspect of the community but in fact ingrained in the very nature of how the community develops.
“Being a realtor, people do not understand how much we are in the community, how much we interact, and how much we love building up where we live, our homes,” she said. “Bringing people into this area, we have to know what’s going on and what advocates are out there as far as what charities are out there.”
Tingle said that the Bluegrass Realtors association likes to give back to communities and help support the area.
As for charities donated to, among them was the Hospice of Lake Cumberland. The facility offers a summer camp for children who are grieving the loss of a loved ones, and money raised at the auction went directly to funding the camp so children can attend free of charge.
The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Lexington also was a recipient of donations. Pulaski Countians are the most served patients in Hope Lodge.
Sky Hope Recovery Center, which offers assistance to disadvantaged women suffering from alcoholism and drug addiction, was also a recipient of donations as well as the local humane society.
Pulaski County Habitat for Humanity was also a recipient for donations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.