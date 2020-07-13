In a year when concerns over COVID-19 have led to so many events falling by the wayside, there’s another to put on the “not in 2020” list: The Lake Cumberland Blues, BBQ, and Arts Festival.
There’s a catch, however: Fans will hopefully get a taste of it anyway in September in a new setting.
Kenny Meredith, president of the Lake Cumberland Blues Society, confirmed that the event which features multiple blues-related acts performing throughout the day while food vendors cook up tasty BBQ dishes will not be held as usual in downtown Somerset this year.
“I don’t think (Somerset Mayor Alan Keck) was going to have anything going on uptown this year,” said Meredith.
The festival was held for the previous six years, part of the mission of the Lake Cumberland Blues Society to preserve the uniquely American genre of music and expose an audience to it that might otherwise be unfamiliar with the blues.
“People don’t get a lot of opportunities to catch our genre of music and people who perform it well,” said Jeff Taylor, vice-president of the Lake Cumberland Blues Society, back in 2018. “You go to different places, you might see country, rock. When you have people specifically focus on the blues genre, it gives a new hunger for it, and people come back every year.
“Our organizations and various organizations have been working with the blues in schools and trying to keep the genre alive,” he added.
And the blues are still alive — even in Pulaski County, even despite the cancellation of the festival per se.
The City of Burnside recently announced its two-day Labor Day event “Thunder Over the Island,” a festival essentially making up for the cancelled Independence Day extravaganza with fireworks, live music, and more.
“Thunder Over the Island” is set to be held Sept. 4-5, the Friday and Saturday before Labor Day. Saturday’s scheduled events include performances by the D Jay Rice Band and Lake Cumberland Blues Society, along with a BBQ festival — sound familiar?
D Jay Rice, of Lexington, is not only a regular performer and past headliner at the festival, but has also served on the board of the Lake Cumberland Blues Society.
In other words, it’s a mini-version of what fans are accustomed to each September in downtown Somerset.
Of course, with the way things have gone this year, Meredith is cautiously optimistic the event will unfold as planned, but is happy to find a home for the blues in the southern end of the county. The Blues Society was always going to take part in Burnside’s event, even back when it was scheduled for July. The fact that it’s been moved to around the same time as the Blues, BBQ and Arts Festival is normally held is a happy accident.
“We actually talked to (Burnside) a couple years ago, and expressed interest in doing something this time of the year (July),” said Meredith, “It so happened this year they needed some help booking some bands. ... They asked me if we’d be intereted in helping them out. I thought it was a good idea to spread out a bit and bring in new people to (get to see) the Blues Society. We’ve never done anything on this end of town.”
But the Lake Cumberland Blues, BBQ, and Arts Festival hasn’t forgotten about their old Somerset home — not by a long shot.
“We absolutely intend on still having it in Somerset when things open back up,” said Meredith. “I think this will be good for everybody. It gives us more coverage, we can spread out, and exposes us to a lot more people.”
