An elderly man who had been reported missing Wednesday was found safe Thursday afternoon and returned to his family.
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office issued a Golden Alert Thursday morning for 75-year-old David Mosely.
PCSO spokesperson Major Jeff Hancock stated around 6 p.m. Thursday evening that Mosely had been located and was safe.
Hancock said that a motorist on Ky. 461 located the vehicle that had been described in the Golden Alert and contacted law enforcement.
PCSO Lt. Richard Smith then located the vehicle and pulled it over. Mosely was then returned to his home.
In the initial report, PCSO stated that Mosley left his residence around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the family’s vehicle. His wife reported than when he left the residence, he seemed confused.
When Mosely didn’t return home, his wife called him to check on him. He told her at that time he was lost and that he might be in McCreary County.
When she spoke with him again around 8 p.m., he told her he was in Hazard. Then, around 2 a.m. they spoke, and he said he didn’t know where he was.
PCSO said that Mosely was diabetic and didn’t take his medication with him.
