Update 6 p.m. David Mosley has been found safe and the Golden Alert canceled.
Update 12:50 p.m.: PCSO released a statement that previous information that David Mosley had been found was incorrect. PCSO is still searching for the missing man.
Update: the man has been found safe, according to PCSO
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating David Mosley, who is missing from the Boat Dock Road area of Pulaski County.
A Golden Alert has been reported.
Mr. Mosley left his residence at around 3 PM on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. He left in their 2018 Ford Escape, a small SUV. The license plate number is KY 7941GY. His wife reported that when David left their residence, he seemed confused. When David didn’t return home, Ms. Mosley called him to see if he was OK. She stated that he told her that he was lost and thought he might be in McCreary County. She spoke with him again at 8:00 PM and he said he was in Hazard. She last talked with him around 2:00 AM this morning and he didn’t know where he was.
Ms. Mosley told Deputies that he is a diabetic and he didn’t take his medication with him.
David Mosley is 75 years old and is described as 5’11”, approximately 195 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you see him, you are asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145 or the nearest Law Enforcement Agency.
Deputy Dan Pevley is the investigating officer.
