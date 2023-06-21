Memories fade, but tattoos are forever. Bodean’s Tattoos raised awareness and made money for Alzheimer’s on Wednesday. Recipient of the donation was Pulaski County Alzheimers Disease Respite Center.
At the Alzheimer’s center, individuals with dementia can come in and enjoy fellowship and activities so their loved ones can have some much-needed rest. People who come to the center can rest assured that their mother or father, grandmother or grandfather are well cared for.
Bodean Johnson is the owner of the local tattoo shop and has been drawing his whole life, starting as a child drawing on his bedroom walls (with his mother’s permission, of course). Starting in Richmond and Lexington in the 1970’s, Johnson moved to Somerset and opened Bodean’s where the shop’s been buzzing since the year 2000. Then, it was the only tattoo shop in town.
“Now there are ten,” said Bodean. “And I trained most of them.”
Bodean’s has been giving free tattoos for Alzheimer’s research for about a decade. Last year, Johnson gave about 25 tattoos and raised more than $2,000 for the Alzheimer’s center.
Johnson typically offers small tattoos so he has time to do many in a day. He offers personal custom tattoos, but he chiefly gives stylized elephants and forget-me-not flowers, symbols of autism awareness.
Johnson has had people close to him succumb to Alzheimer’s. Johnson’s mother-in-law, Wanda Lowery, had Alzheimer’s, and Johnson began this fundraising venture “as a way to help those that were helping her.”
Dana Molden, Johnson’s daughter, is still inspired by her late grandmother.
“My granny was truly my best friend,” Molden stated. “She was one of a kind. There wasn’t a day that we didn’t visit or talk on the phone.”
When her grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, her family had no idea what the disease entailed.
“As a family we had never experienced anything like that,” Molden recalled. “There were many ups and downs as things progressed. Some days she knew us all and other days she might not have known us at all, but even on those days she knew we were a safe place and that we loved her.
“My granny was the glue that held everything together,” Molden added. “She taught us many things in life that will be passed on for generations to come.”
Molden was appreciative of how her dad honored her grandmother each year with his special day of tattoos for Alzheimer’s.
“I love that my dad does this every year in her honor to give back to our community,” Molden stated. “I know that is something that she would have loved. My granny never had any tattoos of her own, but she was always amazed by Bodean and his artwork. She thought the world of him and was always so proud to call him her son-in-law.”
Dana, her mom, and her daughter all got special tattoos in honor of Lowery.
“In her honor, we all got matching tattoos on our left wrist of the Alzheimer’s symbol (elephant with a purple heart),” Molden stated. “It’s just a simple reminder of her and the love that not only we had for her, but the love she had for each one of us. Through us, her legacy will live on.”
Bodean Johnson says that supporting those who care for people with Alzheimer’s because “nobody wants to be forgotten.”
