Captain Troy McLin of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon that the body of Dr. Robert Supinski has been recovered from Lake Cumberland.
McLin said that the 66-year-old Supinski was found around 2:30 p.m. The body was recovered by Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad divers after being located by sonar.
McLin said the body has been turned over to the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.
Coroner Clyde Strunk confirmed that Supinski’s body was recovered from an area that was around 80-foot deep.
The body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville to determine a cause of death, Strunk said.
McLin could not say how far away the body was found from the where divers found Supinski’s lawn mower, but did say it was not near that point.
Supinski apparently fell Wednesday afternoon over a 100-foot bluff while using a zero-turn mower on his property.
The lawnmower was found in the lake Wednesday afternoon. McLin noted that the seat from the lawnmower was not attached to the mower. He said that this type of mower often comes with a seatbelt on the seat, and that rescuers feared if Supinski was still belted to the seat, he may have been caught by the lake’s current and moved some distance.
Strunk confirmed that when the body was found, Strunk confirmed that the body was strapped to the lawnmower seat.
Supinski was an orthopedic surgeon who had worked in the Somerset area for a number of years. State records show that Supinski was retired.
The search was being conducted in the Slate Branch area of Lake Cumberland. Along with the Rescue Squad, McLin said that an organization specializing in water location, Bruce’s Legacy, assisted in the search, as did the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Also assisting in the initial search were the Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team, the Somerset Fire Department, Parkers Mill Fire Department and Somerset-Pulaski EMS.
