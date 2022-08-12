Whether it’s building a school or educating a child, foundations are important. And one of the reasons Nicole Bogle took the job of leading Southern Elementary School is that she wants to continue the tradition of giving a solid foundation to the county’s youth.
Bogle took over as principal this summer from the retiring Keith Patrick, who held the position for 21 years.
Being just two days into the new school year, Bogle said, “We’ve had a smooth start.”
Bogle is known to many of the students in the southern part of the Pulaski County School District, having taught at SES for 13 years and having been the assistant principal there for the past four.
In her time in the classroom, she said she taught second grade, third grade and fifth grade writing, as well as being in interventions.
The Eastern Kentucky University graduate said that moving from being assistant principal to principal was a natural fit for her.
“We’re family here at Southern Elementary, so from the moment I walked through the door, I felt that sense of family. I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else,” Bogle said.
She said she admired the dedication the school and its faculty has toward the students, their families and the community at large.
“We’ve built that foundation so our students can progress successfully through their academic careers, and that is one reason I decided to move forward, because I’ve been blessed to work at a place that I consider home, with a group of people who have become like family, that strive for that student success like they do.”
Working with students on the elementary level requires an understanding of how to build the minds of those youngest boys and girls who are just starting their academic careers.
“We want them to feel loved and appreciated and respected while they're with us,” she said, adding that she feels like all of the faculty there are striving to achieve the same goal.
And while talking about the smooth start to the current school year, Bogle mentions that the start was “pretty much the same as any other year. All expectations were the same.”
She does, however, admit that “any other year” doesn’t count the changes that had to be made due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the pandemic affected students on every level, Bogle said that the very youngest – first, second and even third graders – are catching up on some of those fundamentals they may have missed by participating in remote learning over the past couple of years.
“You have to start from scratch on some of our foundations. You do have those academic gaps that you have to look at the data for, so you can go back and fill those gaps to ensure they are getting that solid foundation. Without that solid foundation, you’ll always have that gap,” Bogle said.
That’s not just academically, but socially, too, she pointed out. “It interrupted their social interactions as well – with other students and in public in general,” she said.
Outside of work, Bogle said her focus is on her family and her main hobby – reading.
Bogle is married to Mark Bogle, the operations superintendent for East Kentucky Power. They have a daughter, Breanna, who has graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in psychology.
