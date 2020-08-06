The City of Somerset announced Thursday at 2:25 p.m. that the boil water advisory put in place Tuesday has been lifted for all customers of the City of Somerset Water Service.
The systemwide boil water advisory remains in effect for all other affected districts until further notice. Please contact your water district for more information.
Western Pulaski — 679-1569
Southeastern Water — 678-5501
Eubank Water — 379-2211
Science Hill Water — 423-4109
