Here’s a curiosity: None of these entities — the City of Somerset, Pulaski County Government, or the City of Burnside — is holding an Independence Day fireworks event this year.
With the July 4 holiday upcoming this weekend, it’s the time of year when in the past, one might have gone to the water park to catch SomerBlast, or headed out to Pulaski County Park for Thunder in the Park, or visited Cole Park in Burnside for their fireworks spectacular.
But SomerBlast is a thing of the past, with Mayor Alan Keck’s administration focusing more on downtown events. Burnside is now holding their Thunder Over the Island event around Labor Day in September, after last year’s event was successful despite the shadow of COVID-19, which also put the kibosh on the county government’s festivities last year.
That will be the case again this year — though for a very different reason.
“We’ve always coordinated the show with Wally,” said Steve Kelley, Pulaski County Judge-Executive. “With all the stuff he’s been through, we’re just not doing it this year.”
By “Wally,” Kelley is referring to Mike Wallace, the Fifth District Constable in Pulaski County who was recently found guilty by a federal jury on charges of Conspiracy Against Civil Rights and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.
Wallace was under contract to do security for the park, noted Kelley, but he also contracted everything having to do with the Independence Day event, ordered the fireworks, and lined up local fire departments and constables to assist.
“All we did was pay for the fireworks; he made everything happen,” said Kelley. “We don’t have the staff to do it on our own.”
Kelley is hopeful Thunder in the Park will return next year, but he can’t say that with certainty.
“It’s a big undertaking,” he said. “It’s a big expense and it doesn’t last very long. Right now, we’re just focusing on getting our campers back to normal (at the park).”
So that leaves Eubank as the only local municipal entity to be holding any sort of Fourth of July festivities this weekend. Of course, they weren’t deterred by COVID-19 last year, so in 2021, continuing the tradition of an Independence Day parade, fireworks show, and community celebration is an obvious go-ahead.
“We’re super proud (to do it),” said Iris Todd, a Eubank City Commissioner and key festival organizer. “We like to give back to our community.”
Things get underway Friday, July 2 with a “Little Miss and Mister” pageant for children, which starts at 5 p.m. at the Eubank City Park. Those interested can register at that time on site. Come back Saturday morning for the annual Fourth of July parade; line up at 10 a.m. at the stave mill on North Ky. 1247, then follow the parade when it starts at 11 a.m., down Ky. 1247, turning left on Ky. 70 and ending up at the park.
From there, various events and attractions will be featured throughout the day, including a prayer and flag ceremony, a toughman competition, a dunking booth, a mechanical bull, and plenty of food trucks and vendors. The Fired Up! Band will provide musical entertainment starting at 5 p.m., and fireworks will start after dark, around 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.
The event is free to enter. For more information on the celebration held by Eubank Fire Department and Eubank Ruritan Club, visit the Eubank “Independence Day Celebration” on Facebook, and for the pageant (held by Eubank Ruritan Club and Laura Carrigan), visit “Eubank Independence Day Celebration Pageants” on Facebook.
Other opportunities to see fireworks locally this weekend include Fireworks Over Lake Cumberland held by Lee’s Ford Marina on Friday, July 2. Fireworks begin about 30 minutes after dark, likely close to 10 or 10:30 p.m., said Lee’s Ford Marina owner J.D. Hamilton.
The Nancy Fire Department Fish Fry and Fireworks will also be Friday, starting at 6 p.m., with fireworks after dark. On Saturday, the Lake Cumberland Speedway Fireworks Celebration will light up the sky when it gets dark at 360 Racetrack Road, and in Monticello, the Hidden Ridge Concert Series and Fireworks at Hidden Ridge RV Camping, 122 Cedar Lane Farm, will take place starting at 6 p.m., with entertainment by Abby Hamilton, TA Clayton & the Soulminers, and Justin Wells.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.