Exile? Walker Montgomery? No, the star of "Thunder Over Burnside" was the fireworks display.
Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson estimated that between 800 and 1,000 people ultimately came through Cole Park on Saturday, filling in as the evening went on to see the fireworks that concluded a weekend's worth of fun.
"Saturday night, the crowd was slow coming in, but it seemed like at 8 p.m., it started really filling up," said Lawson. "... We had a huge crowd show up late in the evening. They were coming in so fast, we couldn't keep up with them. They really showed up between 8 and 9 p.m."
The fireworks — which resulted from Covid concerns moving 2020's July 4 event to Labor Day weekend, a timeframe that stuck for "Thunder" — made for an "awesome show," said Lawson. About 30 minutes in length, the pyrotechnics prompted some to tell Lawson that it was one of the best they've ever seen, outside of some of the major city events like "Thunder Over Louisville."
On the whole, the event "went well," noted Lawson. Friday night, which saw rock-and-country act Exile take the stage at Cole Park, drew a crowd of about 350 to 400 people, according to the mayor.
"I'm really pleased with the turnout," he said. "I thank the community for supporting us."
Financially, Lawson said that the city "broke even" on the event.
"That's all we had hoped to do," he said. "If we can break even on an event like that and give something to the community, that's what we were trying to accomplish."
Lawson said he may recommend making admission more affordable next year by not going for the "big headliner" — Burnside had two this past weekend, in Exile and country singer Montgomery — and use local bands instead.
Still, "it was very exciting to have (Exile) there," said Lawson of the band with deep Kentucky roots — including keyboardist Marlon Hargis being a native of Pulaski County. "I go back to them (playing locally) in my high school days."
The opening acts for the above performers were also a hit with the crowd. "Everybody loved" Radiotronic, a cover band for Top 40 hits that went on before Montgomery Saturday, and Tone Control on Friday before Exile, as Lawson put it.
"All four bands (were well-received)," he said. "I had no negative (comments made) about the bands whatsoever."
People were also impressed by the city's upgrade to its sound system, noted the mayor.
And there was a special guest in Cole Park on Saturday — county superstar John Michael Montgomery, Walker's father. After Walker's bus broke down on the Cumberland Parkway, John Michael stepped in to help.
"John Michael did come (to 'Thunder') for a little while; he didn't stay," said Lawson. "I got to chat with him a little bit. That was kind of neat."
