In a town whose identity revolves around its proximity to water, it’s only appropriate that it try to solve the needs of the thirsty a bit more thoroughly.
At Monday’s July meeting of the Burnside City Council, Burnside officials resolved to make a play for a third liquor store within the city limits.
That means seeking the approval of the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), which limits the amount of package store licenses a community can have.
Traditionally, the rule of thumb has been one store for every 2,300 people, in overall population for a community. Of course, Burnside’s population is nowhere near that big — while it does grow in summer months because of people staying at vacation homes and resorts, Burnside’s population is normally just around a thousand or so.
Back in 2014, after Burnside went full “wet,” allowing the arrival of package liquor stores, ABC allowed Burnside two package licenses, however. For one thing, the stores — Island Wine & Spirits and Lee’s Ford Wine and Spirits — are on totally different sides of the county, due to Burnside’s annexation along Lake Cumberland Shoreline to reach Lee’s Ford Marina, near the Nancy community in western Pulaski.
Also, at the time, then-Somerset mayor Eddie Girdler — who wanted more than the five licenses the significantly larger Somerset was awarded at that time — observed that “they’re giving Burnside (two licenses) because they want to not have a monopoly” there in Burnside. Considering that ABC limited the number to make for less competition in Somerset, said Girdler, the decisions made by the ABC were called “arbitrary and capricious” in nature.
Given that the ABC has some flexibility then in how they decide how many quota licenses a community gets, Burnside figures it’s worth a shot to try for a third, and as such, the council voted to write a letter to the state for that purpose.
“We would like to have another on the south end of town,” said Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson. “... I think it would help when tourists come to the (General Burnside) Island and Burnside Marina. It would help that end of town.”
In particular, Burnside has been hit hard by COVID-19 ramifications. The town’s lifeblood is Lake Cumberland tourism, and yet tourism saw its budget slashed drastically for the coming fiscal year, as did the Burnside Police Department, which benefits from alcohol taxes. Bringing in additional alcohol revenue can only help the town’s financial situation.
The store would also ideally provide a more convenient option for McCreary County residents if it were on the south end of town, though the City of Burnside has no control over where a store might be placed.
At this point, the letter still needs to be drafted; the council “just showed interest” on Monday night, noted Lawson.
In other Burnside City Council business:
• The council passed two resolutions on the evening. Resolution 2020-004 authorizes the filing of a coronavirus relief fund application for reimbursement of emergency-related city services incurred due to COVID-19-related actions.
Resolution 2020-005 authorizes Lawson to sign for federal highway program aid in the amount of $154,543 to help with the city’s sidewalk project.
• The city’s walking trail is a step closer to completion, getting signed off on by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with the lease moving to their real estate division for approval.
• Movement has also been made on the city acquiring the old Boy Scout property off of East French Avenue, to clean it up and resolve its status as a public hazard.
• Several Burnside figures were recognized and given ceremonial keys to the city. That included Tourism Director Frank Crabtree, Jr., and City Clerk Crissa Morris, who successfully made livestreaming a reality for Burnside Little League. Others included league president Danny Bray; vice president David Staley, league secretary Mike Hill, A/V operator and board member Tom Hale, and A/V operator James Sprouse. Also honored was Oris Stanton for serving as chairman of the city’s planning and zoning committee.
