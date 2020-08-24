A Bourbon County man is facing multiple drug charges after being arrested in Somerset during a routine traffic stop Friday night.
James Deshaun Washington, 25, of Paris, Ky., has been charged with three counts of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (first offense) involving methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine; and Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 ounces, first offense).
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, Deputy Brandon Smith was patrolling South US 27 Friday evening when he saw a vehicle cross over the white line several times. He conducted a traffic stop around 8:42 p.m. near the intersection of Boat Dock Road and Deerfield Lane. In the course of his investigation, Dep. Smith learned from the female driver that she had picked up passenger James Washington at the Motel 6 earlier in the evening.
Pulaski County 911 advised Dep. Smith that Washington was wanted on two Bourbon County district court warrants charging him with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substances (first offense, less than 4 grams of cocaine) and Failure to Appear. According to the sheriff's office, Washington was discovered to have narcotics as well as $1,893 in cash on him when he was searched.
Deputies then obtained consent to search Washington's motel room where they found 21 grams of meth, a quantity of marijuana, three grams of heroin, and a gram of cocaine.
Washington was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center at approximately 10:48 p.m. Friday night.
The investigation continues by Deputy Brandon Smith and the Narcotics Division of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Washington was arraigned in Pulaski District Court on Monday morning — pleading not guilty to the four new trafficking charges. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on September 2.
Sheriff Greg Speck asks that if you have any information about drug activity or any crime to contact our tip line at 606-679-8477. You can remain anonymous. You can leave a tip on our webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.
