Pulaski County put a recent $98,000 grant to work by repaving Bourbon Road with experimental rubber modified asphalt.
Though the first day had to be canceled due to rain, the workers for Hinkle Contracting spent Tuesday and Wednesday going over Bourbon again and again to ensure the road was even and had just the right density.
Bourbon, a road which connects Highway 27 to the KY-914 bypass, sees a lot of heavy traffic, making it an obvious candidate for the treatment.
Danny Masten of Pulaski County Waste Management and Recycling initially applied for the grant. The grant itself is highly competitive. Despite having Thurman Road repaved under the same grant a few years ago, Bourbon was financed after three previously denied applications.
Masten said he was pleased with the workers’ results.
“It’s been a good day,” said Masten. “I just talk to the state, the representative of Frankfort Wast Management, and they were pleased with how everything was going.”
Masten said the road already passed some initial tests and was performing as well as intended.
“It’s a smooth ride,” said Masten. “I was on it a couple times today, just driving, just kind of observing what’s going on. It’s smooth. It should be smooth for years to come.”
The Thurman Road project that was completed thanks to the same grant was also performed by Hinkle Contracting.
“They done a good job,” said Masten. “The testing company and the state were both complementary of Hinkle’s process and the job that they did. So we’re happy to have a partner in this.”
Hinkle’s project manager for the road, Jacob Chaney, also praised the workers, saying “They are definitely specialists in what they do. You can’t gain that kind of experience without putting that kind of time in. (I’m) very, very fortunate to work with some really skilled men and women.”
Masten hopes the road will hold up for years to come and anticipates the evaluation after five years. Rubber modified asphalt is still experimental, and the state intends to install these sorts of roads throughout the Bluegrass and test them all after a five-year period to determine their effectiveness.
Rubber modified is comparable to conventional asphalt, and it also cuts down on noise. Masten explained that the potential benefits of using asphalt, aside from the obvious environmental benefit, is that it’s made from crumb rubber which has traction and water-shedding properties. Therefore, water can’t penetrate the surface of the asphalt as easily, leading to fewer cracks and fewer dangerous (and potentially deadly) potholes. For those reasons as well as the obvious environmental value, he continued, the grant has become one of the most competitive in the state.
