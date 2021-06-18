Last year, Lynn Bowden, Jr. got his shot at being an NFL wide receiver.
Now, he's helping others get their best chance at a shot as well.
In several different ways.
In town for the Somerset Youth Football League (SYFL) camp, scheduled for Saturday, June 19, the Miami Dolphins' Bowden made an extra public appearance Friday at the Somerset Foundation space on East Mt. Vernon Street in downtown Somerset to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.
Bowden's visit was part vaccination drive organized by UnitedHealthcare and The Somerset Foundation. Anyone who came and received a vaccination while Bowden was there could have their photo taken with the former University of Kentucky football star; those who came later would be eligible to receive items signed by Bowden via a drawing.
"I just wanted to come here and show my support for getting the vaccine," he said. "I got it myself — I actually got it May 20. I was kind of hesitant at first, but I just felt it would be better to know that I got it than not to have it. I've got kids, so I'm trying to protect everybody."
He said that the NFL gives players guidelines — the COVID-19 vaccine isn't mandated, "You've got more freedom," he said, but players are told what they "can and can't do" concerning virus safety procedures.
"In Miami, we had amazing training (personnel) down there," said Bowden, who was traded to the Dolphins in his rookie season after initially being drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders. "More and more updates kept coming (regarding) the vaccinations, facts and not-facts, and I was just like, I'm just going to take my shot."
He encouraged those with concerns to do research on the vaccinations. "I don't want to say to force anybody to get it, but I think especially if you've got kids, you should get it. Make sure you're protecting yourself."
As far as his return to the SYFL camp, Bowden noted that he "enjoyed" his experience last year working with local youth.
"I just feel at home anywhere in Kentucky," said the Youngstown, Ohio native who played for the Wildcats in Lexington from 2017 through 2019. "Everybody welcomed me with open arms. They reached out (again this year), and I was like, why not? I love the kids, especially getting an opportunity like that to have fun with the kids and teaching them. That's something I wish I could have done when I was younger."
Bowden's adversity-filled background in Youngstown has been well-documented, as have his heroics on the football field. Already one of UK's best players as a receiver, injuries to the top three quarterbacks on the roster in 2019 forced coaches to turn to their best athlete to lead the team in that role. All Bowden did was set multiple rushing records from the position, win the prestigious Paul Hornung Award representing college football's most versatile and impactful players, and lead Kentucky to its fourth straight bowl game — a rare achievement in the school's history — won with a last-minute touchdown pass by Bowden to Josh Ali.
Ali and linebacker Marquez Bembry actually accompanied Bowden to last year's SYFL camp, and you never know, one or so of Bowden's old UK buddies might show up again this year. Bowden certainly planned as of Friday afternoon on spending part of his time back in the Bluegrass back up at his old stomping grounds in Lexington.
"I'm going to go meet with those guys after this, see how they're doing mentally and see what they got on their agenda," said Bowden. "I'm going to see them after I leave (the vaccine event). Go up there and see coaches. Every time I'm here, I make sure I go up there and see everybody. ... It's like home. Like, literally home."
He's excited about his old college team's potential this year, and about seeing the new offense installed by coordinator Liam Coen, but for right now, "home" in in South Florida, where Bowden now plays professionally. Following a slow start, Bowden caught fire late in the season, finishing with 211 yards on 28 catches, and Bowden is optimistic about the Dolphins' offense potential in 2021-22.
"It was a blessing," he said of his first year in the NFL. "I got to put one year under my belt. Whatever God's got planned for me this season, I'm ready for that. ... It should be some fun stuff this year."
UnitedHealthcare, the Somerset Foundation, and everyone involved enjoyed having Bowden present to help their cause of getting more people vaccinated for COVID-19.
"We have partnered with Dreambuilders, the Somerset Foundation and the (Lake Cumberland District) Health Department (LCDHD) to offer free COVID vaccines to residents of Somerset," Ashley Hobbs of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Kentucky, serving as a Medicaid Growth Leader.
"We've had a really great crowd. The health department said they've been really busy," added Hobbs. "We've been pleasantly surprised how many folks have been able to come out and see us on a Friday afternoon. Lynn's been really great meeting with fans and signing autographs and talking with those who have gotten their vaccines today."
By 12:30 p.m., about 10 to 20 vaccines had been given out, noted Hobbs.
"COVID-19 vaccines are an important step in slowing the spread of the disease and are key to protecting people's health," she said. "We at UnitedHealthcare encourage members to talk to their health care providers about the right time to get their COVID vaccines. As part of our COVID-19 vaccination program, we're committed to helping remove barriers to vaccination, focus on building vaccine confidence, and supporting equitable access among our members and communities we serve."
Part of that mission to provide access means having transportation to get a vaccine. Hobbs said that was a big reason that the LCDHD was a help at this event, bringing their mobile unit into downtown Somerset to "come to us, and to come to the folks who are already going to be here to pick up food at the Somerset Foundation and also offer an extra benefit of getting a free COVID vaccine."
Anyone who missed the event on Friday can attend UnitedHealthcare open house at the South Goodwill store location, at 5828 South U.S. 27, where free vaccines will also be available.
On Saturday, Bowden will turn his attention from vaccinations to football — and the goal of inspiring local children by taking a legitimate interest in them. As father of Lynn Bowden III, the man who made a meteoric rise from the streets of Youngstown to realizing his NFL dreams has a little help in staying grounded and focused on the right things.
"(I like) working with kids in a small town, things like that — to be able to come back and show them that they have someone who really cares about them," he said. "I could just be here for money or something, but it's more about the kids than the money for me.
"I wanted to bring my son along, but it would have been a long couple of days if I'd brought him — he's 4, so he would have wanted to run around," he added with a laugh. "But it's more for the kids."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.