The Oak Hill-Slate Branch area of Pulaski County has a lot to be proud of, from its schools to its gorgeous landscape, but many consider the gem of the area to be Firebrook Community Park. And thanks to the work of Boy Scout Troop #170, Firebrook just had an obstacle course added to its dog park.
The dog park, formerly, was a medium-sized fenced-in area where dogs could run around unleashed, though there was not much a dog could get up to beyond running and jumping. However, Scout Riley Vanover planned, pitched, and finalized a course, made of several tires, fiberglass polls, and an agility ramp.
Vanover built the park as part of his community service requirement to earn the Eagle Scout rank. Scouts are required to budget and plan the project themselves.
“It doesn’t require any certain time limits, so you can take as much time as you want as long as you finish it,” said Vanover.
Vanover selected Firebrook because he lives near the park and said he goes to the park all the time. Not all the parks in Pulaski County have a dog park, so he felt the park could benefit from one installed.
Vanover said the project took 24 hours of labor altogether which included 14 hours to paint the equipment and ten hours to install it.
Vanover first, though, had to pitch to the park board how he planned to execute the process and what sorts of things he wanted to put in the dog park.
“That went alright. I was tiny bit nervous,” said Vanover.
“He didn’t seem nervous,” said President of Firebrook Park Lisa Phelps. “He came, and he had a trifold, and had pictures of what he wanted to do, and he talked to us about the material and the cost and really did a great presentation, especially for a young man.”
Building the project only took about $600 all told, which was financed by multiple donations from around the community, including company Lumber King who gave a hefty discount for the wood used to build the obstacle course.
Vanover has two more merit badges to earn, and then he will have a board review. If all goes well, he will then achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.
Phelps was very pleased with the outcome of the project and grateful to troop 170.
“We were excited to have him come aboard and help us create this place so dogs could come and have, not just a place to run, but a place to play and climb,” said Phelps.
Phelps said that the equipment was something greatly needed by the park and said the board had been asking for years to get an obstacle course added to the park.
“It just worked out perfectly,” said Phelps. “That was just an answer… we’d been looking for ideas and costs, and then he called us… he did a great job and came out here and got it all done.”
