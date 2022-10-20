The Somerset Business and Professional Women’s (BPW) Club has a long and proud history. Now, part of it will be preserved for the benefit of all Pulaski County.
On Tuesday, the BPW donated a scrapbook from over 80 years ago to the Pulaski County Historical Society.
“Our club has been around for over 90 years now,” said BPW President Rikiyah Pryor. “Here in Somerset, we have had a book passed down from president to president, a scrapbook/yearbook for BPW.
“This particular book (that was donated) was made in 1941, and it went from 1941 to 1942,” she added. “All the contents of the book were put in there by hand. It’s got a wood cover that was customized and has the club name burned into it. It’s very, very nice.”
The club makes a yearbook every year, though Pryor noted that it’s changed a lot over time — this year, in fact, the record of the club’s activity is going digital.
“It’s kind of a testament to how we’ve grown,” she said.
With October being Business and Professional Women’s Month, officially declared by proclamation of Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, the local club thought it was a good time to get that classic scrapbook to the local historical society — specifically, into the organization’s display case in the basement of the Pulaski County Public Library.
“In the scrapbook itself, there are letters from Washington, urging women who are part of BPW clubs all over to be nurse trained to help out with the Red Cross,” said Pryor, “because in December of 1941 was Pearl Harbor. We moved into World War II, and there’s memorabilia in there from that.
“There are ration stamps, there’s letters, there are articles from the Commonwealth Journal, from when we worked with (the newspaper) to advocate for women and what was going at that time,” she continued. “It’s full of historical events and accountings that we’ve just passed down all these years.”
Pryor noted that the BPW presented two other books — immediate past president Jennie Stanley gives a book to the library every year. This year, she donated “Code Name: Lise” by Larry Loftis, a true story of a woman who became a World War II spy, and “Dinners with Ruth,” a memoir by Nina Totenberg about her friendship with late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Pryor said the reception by the Pulaski County Historical Society was an “amazing” experience.
“We just wanted to make sure it was in a place for safe keeping so that if other people in the community want to see it, they can,” said Pryor. “Curtis Gilliland, president of the Historical Society, accepted it on the library’s behalf. It was really sweet.”
