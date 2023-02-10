This Valentine’s Day, why not take a sentimental journey back to another time — to the age of the sock hop?
The nostalgic dance event popular in the 1950s and ‘60s provides the theme for a special fundraising event being held by the Somerset Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW) this Monday, February 13 at 6 p.m. at Sk8ter’s Paradise in Somerset.
“We’re having a costume contest, there’s concessions, there’s going to be ‘50s and ‘60s music playing,” said Rikiyah Pryor, president of the local BPW. “You can skate or dance; you don’t have to skate if you don’t want to.”
And don’t think that it has to be a romantic thing for couples just because it’s Valentine’s Day — those who want to bring friends and hang out, or even the kids and the whole family, are welcome to do so.
This is the first time for the BPW doing the Sock Hop, and they hope to make it an annual event, said Pryor.
“It was a brainchild of (District) Judge Katie Slone,” she noted. “We were just talking about, what would be fun for Valentine’s Day? ‘What about a sock hop? Those are really fun and we don’t have one around here.’”
They also wanted something for people who don’t have a spouse or significant other could participate in and have fun.
“You could still go out and do something with friends, or bring your kids,” said Pryor. “A lot of single parents, that sort of thing, you want to go with somebody but you have kids — so bring them too!”
Tickets can be bought at www.somersetbpw.com, and a discount is available buying that way in advance — tickets are $20 for individuals and $35 for couples online, or $25 for individuals and $40 for couples at the door Monday night.
Proceeds from the event go back to the BPW Scholarship Foundation. Every year, the BPW gives away two scholarships, the Sally Murphy and Martha Fulcher Estep Scholarships, for Somerset Community College.
“Historically, Business and Professional Women’s Clubs help to advocate for women in post-secondary education for non-traditional students,” said Pryor. “So it would be (people like) your moms who want to go back to work. Last year, we gave to somebody who put themselves through recovery, and wanted to go back (to school) to get better educated, so that way they could go into the medical field in order to help people. That sort of thing.”
Visit the event page “BPW Valentine’s Day SOCKHOP” on Facebook for more information.
