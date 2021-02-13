Bradley Shane Gilmore is a man of many talents.
He sculpts and works with metal, crafting unique pieces. He's a musician. He's an actor -- and a director.
Gimore isn't just one of Somerset's artists. He may be one of its truest renaissance men.
"It kind of started with music," said Gilmore, a lifelong native of Somerset and 2006 graduate of Somerset High School. "I started playing music when I was about 14 or so. I started out playing bass, and then I quickly moved to drums, and I've been playing drums for a long time. That's my main focus."
Gilmore even teaches classes on the instrument at McNeil Music Center in Somerset, sharing his knowledge with others (he also plays guitar and sings).
"I really enjoy teaching, it's interesting," he said. "Seeing people develop skills and actually get that 'a-ha' moment is really nice.
It's not just a job for him, though -- it's a form of therapy. Gilmore describes himself as "hard-headed" and pounding away at something is a way to manage that mentality.
"That's part of why I learned working with hammers," he quipped, referring to the stress-relieving nature of creation and percussion. "Metal is something that is difficult to work with. It's difficult in its natural state. So you have to learn how to work with it and soften it, and make it malleable. Kind of like we do ourselves."
His interest in the visual arts sprang out of his first love, music. Gilmore was in a rock band at age 18 -- a band that couldn't afford a backdrop. Gilmore and a friend painted three king-size sheets and made a structure to hold them up behind the band as they played.
One notable piece Gilmore worked on with fellow local artist Dan Dutton is the bust of Count Casimir Pulaski, the Revolutionary War figure for whom Pulaski County is named. It has held a place in the Pulaski Court of Justice judicial center since 2012, and is made of bronze with a granite pedestal.
"It was really interesting to pull an image from a person that there is no image of," said Gilmore, "but just going through that process and learning a little bit more about metal and seeing them get to pour it was really cool."
He's also worked on a "Tree of Life" twisted-steel piece in the Science Hill Cemetery, and makes functional items like garden tools and fire pokers, sometimes under the name "Crow's Mouth Forge."
But for those who haven't seen his visual works, they might have seen him on stage. Gilmore has acted in Flashback Theater Co. productions like "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly" and "Pirates of Penzance," and as an African-American, lent his voice to the direction of the company's last production "Hazard County," which focused on issues of race and Southern culture. Gilmore traces his interest in acting and taking on new personalities to his experiences as a youth in Somerset.
"Growing up, I had to kind of blend in a lot, and that gave me the skill of being a chameleon," he said. "I learned how to go between groups of people and not get Whac-a-Moled. When you learn that skill -- and it is a skill; it takes some work to get there -- you find the ability to maneuver into different parts of yourself. I actually think it's really good because you do learn yourself."
Specifically, Gilmore recalled playing the wealthy Mr. Bingley in "Christmas at Pemberly," based on Jane Austen's "Pride & Prejudice" characters. It's not a lifestyle Gilmore is familiar with so he asked himself, "How am I going to get there? Who is he?" Realizing that there was a well-drawn character to pull from there helped Gilmore get into his role, as did working alongside Brian Simmons as Mr. Darcy, with whom Gilmore did a lot of character backstory development work.
Gilmore didn't just grow up as a "chameleon" in Somerset, though -- he grew up as an African-American in a community where that demographic is relatively limited. Gilmore says that his racial identity doesn't directly influence his work, but it's inevitably a factor in unseen ways.
"Going to high school was actually pretty difficult; I got bullied a lot," he said. "I think (it helped) growing up in the group of people that I did and having the support that I did -- because we were all the artistic 'weirdos'. There were probably 10 or 15 of us and we would just go hang out at the library (currently the Carnegie Community Arts Center) and hang out on the back ledge. That was a really accepting group of people.
"I genuinely don't know how being black influenced my art," added Gilmore, who was also in band, chorus, and art club while in high school, "because if we say, does Black History influence my art? No, not really. But that feeling from the get-go -- growing up, I was around all white people, I was the only black kid until I got into school -- it prepared me for being an outsider. There's something about color -- and I think that everyone at some point in their life experiences it, no matter what color you are -- but you recognize that you're different. ... (The presence of race in art) is there. It can't not be there."
Certainly, Gilmore's artistic talents have set him apart -- but in many of the best possible ways. It's hard for him to say what his favorite means of artistic expression is: "My favorite thing to do changes," he said. "It kind of changes with whatever it is I'm feeling."
But Gilmore's journey as feeling like an outsider trying to blend in and create art in Somerset is likely shared by many others in generations younger than his own. To them, Gilmore, advises pushing through the strain one faces in their environment even when they want to give up -- something he struggled with himself, sometimes giving up art for years at a time but always going into an "incubation period" where he came out stronger after working on himself, psychologically and spiritually.
"The best thing I can say is, follow your own strangeness," said Gilmore. "People are going to look down on you. But you keep doing, you keep going, you keep following who you are, you keep trying to figure it out. You keep following that thing that you only seek, and eventually, people come to respect it."
