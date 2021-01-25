If your bike breaks down — or your trike — Somerset is as good a place as any for it to happen.
It might not be fair to call William Galloway a celebrity, but a story is not unknown. Ask him to tell it and the first place he’ll direct you is Google, where there are already plenty of links to accounts of his exploits. A New Jerseyite, Galloway is fast-talking and direct. You’d never know you were speaking with someone who’d suffered a traumatic brain injury 16 years earlier.
But that’s just what happened when Galloway was hit by a drunk driver — “It changed my life,” he said.
That may be an understatement. That accident set him on a voyage that has taken him across the country on a special three-wheel recumbent cycle — and not just once.
“He’s been riding for three years, and this is cross country trip no. 9,” said friend Don Ennis. “... He got fed up with how the health care system was working. Nobody was helping him.”
Ennis knows Galloway from the online adaptive cycling community — Ennis himself is a disabled veteran — but has never met his friend, though he’s managed to help him out along the way.
He’s been living in a camper that he pulls behind the tricycle, it’s ultra-lightweight,” said Ennis. “He just goes.”
Following his injury, Galloway, now in his late 50s, found himself in the hospital for nine months, and assisted living for seven years. “After that, they put me in a group home for people with brain injuries,” said Galloway. “... I was trying to get my life back together. I couldn’t just sit around.”
Moreover, he was filled with resentment for what has happened to him — “I wanted to get back at the guy who hit me” — and was “mad at the system” where he found things like Medicaid, food stamps, and disability taken away from him, he said. “No one wanted to see me do better.”
He added, “I told my doctor, ‘I’m leaving, I don’t like where I’m at, I’m not getting any help and I can’t sit around waiting for anyone else to care about me.’”
Galloway learned about the Amen Clinic and the possibility that it could help someone with a brain injury like himself, so he took off for Costa Mesa, Calif., to get as “far away as (he) could) from Wildwood, NJ, where he was.
The clinic could help him — but living out there would not be easy while waiting for the opportunity for treatment to come open, nor would funding the treatment, and Galloway wasn’t eager to be counted among the homeless. He noted that the motel he’s staying in here in Somerset costs $50 a night, while the same one in California would cause twice that. So he took back off, hoping to get the resources he needed to get treatment at the clinic and live there for a period of time.
That put Galloway on the journey he’s on now, one that sees him going all around the nation, taking up odd jobs. He’s also raising awareness of the need to help others with brain injuries like himself, and to find employment for them.
“Give people jobs they can work for a while _ a week, a month, two months, or the next 20 years,” he said. “People give me odd jobs in places — painting, washing dishes. I was picking up jobs as I kept being out there. I just want my story out.”
A longtime bike lover, Galloway is on his second cycle, made by given to him by the Catrike company out of Florida. Not only is the recumbent ability of the bike comfortable, allowing him to recline as he peddles, but it also helps in other ways — subject to seizures, Galloway “gets a big head rush” and needs to put his head back if he feels one coming on. He likes to ride at night when there’s less traffic and “everyone is at home sleeping,” especially since “a lot of states don’t believe in shoulders. They have those dry rumble strips; that really messes me up.”
Behind him, he pulls a trailer made from a kit that can adjust in size — “I’ve had it two feet long, I’ve had it six-and-a-half feet long.” On it is a little information displayed about Galloway and his self-described “Forest Gump”-like journey. A number of people donate to his cause, via PayPal at www.paypal.me/williamg799 or reach him at fundraiser3000@gmail.com.
Unfortunately, his time passing through Somerset was not fortunate. He’s been threw twice before — “It’s a very quiet town,” he said, but then, it was night and everyone was sleeping — but this time his derailleur hanger on the bike snapped and needed to be refabricated before he can keep going. So he got a room at a local motel and is staying as long as he needs to for the bike to be repaired.
Galloway has had plenty experiences — good and bad. He’s had a woman at a treatment facility sacrifice her job to get him away from there. He’s had people kick in his trailer and been run off the road. He’s had to sleep in Walmart parking lots or alongside the highway. But he’s also had people put their hand on his should and told him to not stop, to keep doing what he’s doing.
“It kind of gives you the feeling that you’re not alone,” he said that there are others here.”
Many people with brain injuries like his who need treatment don’t have the resources they need to get it — or they’re treated poorly because of their condition when it comes looking for employment. Galloway is on the road to prove that anything is possible, and no matter how bad it looks, one shouldn’t give up — just keep right on going.
“I didn’t want to be treated as less of a person,” he said. “... You’ve got to get yourself out there. I do the best I can. It keeps me going.”
