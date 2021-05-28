He may not be one of the Super Mario Brothers, but Ethan Brainard has his very own mushroom kingdom.
Brainard, a 15-year-old rising sophomore at Southwestern High School, is the CEO and creator of Broshrooms. He’s also the latest winner of the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) program here in Pulaski County, and will be advancing to the national level to pit his business idea against the best from around the U.S. — and even the world.
“The competition was very tight this year,” said Farrah Dobbs, YEA! Program Manager. “We had some amazing products. To be the overall winner is an amazing feat. I would not have wanted to be a judge this year, having to choose which business (was the best).”
Students from high school and junior high develop their own business concepts — along with sophisticated business plans — and present them to a panel of investors. This is after a series of classes and experiences over a period of several months designed to educate them about the business world, and prepare them with everything they need to start an actual, functional business, which they then pitch for the investment money.
Brainard’s business was chosen Thursday night at the Somerset Energy Center at the Eighth-Annual Young Entrepreneurs Academy Investor Panel Program, from a group of nine investors eager to see what the youthful minds had in store.
“It was definitely a surprise,” he said. “I was really happy, because I know all of us worked really, really hard. I was really blessed to have the opportunity to go on.”
Pulaski’s is the only YEA! program in the United States that offers winners a college scholarship — the choice of a 2-year ride to Somerset Community College or a 4-year scholarship to Campbellsville University. Brainard selected the Campbellsville option, a school that he was considering anyway.
Broshrooms is all about growing mushrooms — in an environmentally friendly, waste-free way. The earthy edible fungi are grown in biodegradable bags, and anything left over is used to make mushroom butter or powder, for people who want the health benefits of mushrooms in their food but may not like the texture or taste.
“He doesn’t waste any products,” said Dobbs. “He grows mushrooms by the pound. These are massive mushrooms. He sells them to local farm-to-table (restaurants) like the Bluebird in Stanford.”
Dobbs thinks one thing that gave Brainard an advantage was that he already had a fully-functioning business in production and was selling his product; “That shows investors he has skin in the game,” she said.
Noted Brainard, “Me and my dad one day were looking at market research, and looking at what products were going up and rising in demand. Mushrooms were one of those products. I can grow them all year long.”
Brainard used the blueberry farm owned by his grandparents, Ed and Cindy Brainard, to help get his mushrooms up and growing.
Dobbs said she felt Brainard had a “very good shot” at winning as the year went on, even though the level of competition had things “up in the air” as to who would come out on top.
This year’s YEA! program was shorter than normal, only 17 weeks, starting in February instead of October. There weren’t as many outside field trips to learn about businesses, said Dobbs, partly because of COVID-related issues but also because of time. However, “the in-class participation was a lot better,” she noted, with the kids being more sharply tuned in.
“They were more responsive and more alert and really wanted to soak it all in,” she said. “They wanted normalcy to their lives.”
All 11 students who participated were fully funded with $1,000 in investment money, though Brainard got the scholarship and will move on to compete in Rochester, NY on June 26 against other YEA! students both from this country and places like China and India. Brainard could also pick up a scholarship to the Rochester Institute of Technology if he does well there.
“I’m a very competitive person,” said Brainard. “I’m excited to compete against other people who have the same drive that I do.”
Brainard will use the money for supplies and other means to help grow his business, but knows that Dobbs was one of his best resources all along.
“I really liked (the program). There was a lot of information, and it was easy to understand and hands-on,” he said. “(Dobbs) definitely made this program 10 times better. She put in a lot of work.”
The runner-up to Brainard was Andrew Kelley, age 12, from Southern Middle School. His business, Epoxyn.Art, makes crafts out of epoxy resin; “Think of a coaster that has that smooth epoxy finish,” said Dobbs. “(Kelly) makes gifts for local realtors to give out to their clients. He wants to be known as an all-around epoxy artist.”
Even better, Kelly’s mother, Amanda, Director of Small Business Training with SKED (Southeast Kentucky Economic Development Corporation) was the mentor to Brainard in the program — so her pupil and her son came out as no. 1 and no. 2 overall in this year’s YEA! competition.
Anyone interested can check out “Broshrooms” on Facebook or Instagram.
Brainard is clearly a fun guy with a keen eye for fungi, and hopefully has a big future in the agribusiness arena. By succeeding in the local YEA! program, he’s already caught the attention of some of this community’s most influential business figures.
“After eight years, it’s still amazing to witness the transformational process from student to CEO that occurs during the Young Entrepreneurs Academy,” said Bobby Clue, Executive Director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. “Each and every student that has participated in this program walks away with a net of skills that they can use for the rest of their lives.”
