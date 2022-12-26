Goodnight to Ms. Anne.
Jon Burlew, a voice of the Somerset High School Briar Jumpers’ football team on the P.A. and on the radio for many years, recalled signing off of game broadcasts with that nod to Anne Hook Prather Compton, one of the program’s most ardent supporters.
In speaking to the Commonwealth Journal on Monday, he said it one final time.
Compton died on Friday, December 23 at age 77. She was known in a variety of roles in the community, for steering Prather Insurance and teaching at Somerset High School, but it was her dedication to SHS athletics that so many in the community best remembered about her.
“She was a true Briar Jumper,” said Bob Tucker, former SHS Athletic Director. “Anne and Tanya Cowan worked together up in the pressbox for 20-some years.”
Compton’s job there was running the clock on the scoreboard, starting at the turn of the millennium, but even before she began doing that, she’d do “just about anything for the football team,” said Tucker. “She was always first in line and (saying), ‘I’ll be glad to do it, just tell me what to do.”
Burlew recalled that she was one of the first people he met when his family moved here in 1998, and noted that she was present when he was first asked by the late coach Jeff Perkins to take over the role of public address announcer at football games. “Friday of the first football game, that’s when I met Anne Compton.
“She worked in the pressbox for years and years and years — that was Anne’s comfort zone,” he continued. “She was queen of the press box. She knew every in-and-out, every outlet, every phone plug. She made sure everybody was taken care of. She was the hostess of the press box. It didn’t matter if you were a visiting coach, a visiting camera crew, media, she took care of you and made sure you had everything you needed.”
Burlew also recalled times when he said things as a P.A. announcer that upset people, and Compton stepped in between him and an angry fan.
“She was fiercely loyal and protective of those she loved,” said Burlew.
The radio personalities that Compton shared pressbox space with would come to remember her fondly as Burlew did.
“Any time we got in the car to go to an away game, Anne was in the car with us,” said Tim Washam. “She traveled to every away game, and was in the pressbox for every home game.
“There was no bigger fan of the Briar Jumpers than Anne, and no more fierce protector of that program and its traditions and its kids,” he added. “She was like Mama Bear when it came to her ‘Jumper boys.’ She was well-known and liked in pressboxes all across Kentucky.”
Washam recalled one trip to Owensboro when they went into the famous Moonlight Bar-B-Q Inn there.
“When you step in the front door and you look across the restaurant, there’s a plate glass mirror,” said Washam. “We were stepping in the door and Anne sees herself in the mirror and doesn’t recognize herself, and says, ‘Oh, there’s some more Briar Jumper fans!’ and starts waving. We teased her about that for years and years. That’s just the character she was.”
Fellow radio personality Mike Tarter called Compton “a real treasure” and said there was nobody more passionate about SHS football than her.
“I’ve been around the program since 1985, and it didn’t matter what it was, coaches, support staff, anybody asked her to do something, she did it,” he said. “All the years that I was doing play-by-play, she took care of the pressbox. ... Just a truly fine person. She had great heart of caring and concern, and was always asking what she could do to help.”
He started traveling with her to away games in the early 1990s. “One time, she asked, ‘Can I ride with you all?’ and I said, ‘Sure,’ and from that point on, she was a regular part of the traveling team with us.”
Compton took over Prather Insurance when her father James passed away and guided the business until it no longer existed, but did see it past the 100-year mark of being part of the local community.
Tucker said that Anne would eventually take a job at Somerset High School, overseeing the computer lab.
“The thing I guess most students remember about her, she had a bulletin board that she always kept the latest (information), it didn’t matter whether it was football, basketball, baseball, golf. She would cut out articles from the paper and the pictures and every week would change it out and post it up. She was endeared to all the students who thought so much of her.”
In 2013, Compton received the richly-deserved honor of being inducted into the Somerset High School Athletic Hall of Fame for all her contributions to the program.
Unfortunately, she would also suffer a devastating car wreck in Lincoln County that same year that prevented her from returning to the SHS pressbox that she so dearly loved. She also battled illness in recent years.
Anne’s son, James Compton, spoke to the Commonwealth Journal about her, recalling her battles in the later years of her life
“I owe everything to my mother, including how she instilled a work ethic in me and others that she touched or was somehow involved in their lives,” he said. “... Her gift of hospitality with her class reunions and her Hall of Fames lunches and the football press boxes, she just loved people — she was just a good ol’ girl.”
He added, “She came out of remission in 2020 and she’d just gone to war against (cancer), and because of having had traditional treatment when she was younger and because of all the surgeries from the auto accident ... She’s like a miracle. (The illness) just stopped. I thought maybe she had pulled through it, but she had done all that she could do.”
James credited prayer for working that miracle in his mother’s life against her illness, and noted how faith was such an important part of his upbringing because of her.
“The belief in God — I thank her a lot for that,” he said. “She was a very God-fearing woman and she taught me so many things, and I was so very lucky, and my sister (Elizabeth) was so very lucky to have such a loving mother, and a mother who made sure we understood church was a top priority. Without God, you’ve got nothing.”
Anne was a member of First Baptist Church in Somerset, and in addition to her love of sports, she was also musically gifted, playing the piano and organ for Sunday services and teaching music.
“She was very well-trained on the piano,” said James. “I grew up in a house full of music and love. ... I know full well that not everyone had a good mom or good folks, so I was lucky. She was a special lady.”
Burlew noted how having to be away from the games and the program after the wreck was difficult on Anne, but she found ways to make cheering on her team happen.
“Her son Jim was really good about, once she was able to get up and get around, getting her down to a couple of games,” said Burlew. “One of the things she just loved was when Somerset would play at Lexington Christian, and she would meet the broadcast crew for dinner before the game. She was just in heaven. She would love that.”
Current Somerset Athletic Director Kevin Burkett recalled like all the others how big of a supporter of SHS sports that Compton was, and said that she’ll be missed by the school’s community.
“A lot of people associate her with Somerset athletics because she was so active in that,” he said. “She was a big part of our school in a lot of ways, and we’re all saddened at her passing. Not many people more true blue — or true purple.”
