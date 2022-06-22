“I’m sure Sam’s up there looking down, rolling them eyes back like he did, wondering what all this fuss is about.”
That was the take from Lewis Catron, brother of the late Pulaski County Sheriff Sam Catron, on the ceremony held Wednesday to dedicate a bridge in the late sheriff’s name.
Sam Catron dedicated his life to law enforcement, and for many in this community his legacy still reverberates around the county.
State Representative Shane Baker pointed to the large crowd of law enforcement officers who had turned up to the celebration, noting that many of them had been hired by Sheriff Catron and still continued to serve.
Current Sheriff Greg Speck said of Sam Catron, “He was an amazing man. He was an awesome, dedicated sheriff, and he was a friend."
Sheriff Catron was assassinated 20 years ago in what was a bid to get his political opponent, Jeff Morris, elected to office.
A man who was working for Morris, Danny Shelley, shot Catron on April 13, 2002, as Catron was leaving a campaign event at the Shopville-Stab Fire Department.
Shelley eventually pleaded guilty to the crime, while Morris and fellow conspirator Kenneth White were convicted for their parts in in it.
A marker already sits at the place where Sheriff Catron was killed. Now, just a few hundred yards away, the Buck Creek Bridge will bear his name.
“Sheriff Catron was a dedicated servant and friend of many, as evidenced by the outpouring of love and support he received throughout his time of service and when his life was cut short,” Baker said.
The representative said that the idea to dedicate the bridge came in January at the start of the legislative session, when former Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department detective Brett Whitaker emailed Baker, asking to have a road named after the late sheriff.
In speaking with Lewis Catron, Baker said they decided on giving that honor to the bridge because it was not only near where Sam Catron was killed, it was close to where he lived and in the community where Sam and Lewis’s father, Harold Lewis Catron, was raised.
Like the younger law enforcement official, Harold Catron’s life was also cut short after he was injured in a shooting.
Lewis Catron recalled having to pick up his brother from school on the day their father passed away. “He told me when dad passed, coming through the parking lot, that he was going to be a police officer and head of his department some day. Sam was robbed of a lot of good years with my dad. Dad was a great man, and took care of his family… but he [Sam] followed in his footsteps.”
And Sam Catron dedicated his life to it, Lewis Catron said. “Sam was doing what Sam wanted to do. He wanted to serve his people and do the best job he possibly could. That was his whole life.”
Sheriff Speck shared a story during the dedication ceremony showing how connected Sam Catron was to the county he served.
Speck said that when he was a Kentucky State Trooper, he would come back to work in Pulaski. While he thought he knew the county well, he soon discovered there were a lot of back roads he was unfamiliar with.
“I would get a call on some road that I’d never heard of, and I would say, ‘Dispatch, I’m not familiar with that.’ Which means, ‘I’m lost.’
“And Sam would come on the radio, and Sam had a photographic memory. I’m convinced of it, because he would say, ‘490, you’ll go over a little hill. They’ll be a blue mailbox, then there’s a big rock,’ – and I’m not exaggerating, he could see it – ‘It’ll be the second road on your right past an old barn.’ And when I got there it was just like he’d drawn a picture.”
Speck said he was honored and pleased to see the bridge be dedicated to the late Sheriff.
“For the thousands of people who will travel this road and see this sign, they will be constantly reminded of the life and service of Sheriff Sam Catron,” Speck said. “He lived, and he paid a cost for this community, and they will remember that, hopefully, every time they cross that bridge and see his name on that bridge.”
Baker said that one thing that saddens him is knowing that “in the next generation or two, people will drive by and say, ‘Who’s Sam Catron?’”
He hoped that by sharing the stories of him and having the sign where younger people could drive by, they would have the opportunity to learn who the man truly was.
The sign was officially unveiled by Lewis Catron and former Sheriff Jim McWhorter, the man who stepped into the position of sheriff in the days after Sam Catron’s death.
Sheriff-elect Bobby Jones started the ceremony by offering a prayer to protect those currently serving in law enforcement.
