"It excites the fire out of me, because it's like starting a wildfire. You start that little spark, then it goes to another, and it goes to another."
Pamela Richards-Woodall was excited with the message being put forth Saturday at "Standing United for Our Children," the fourth-annual event to raise awareness of child abuse and neglect that she's help make a reality. Richards-Woodall founded the group Broken Pieces No More, which is dedicated to raising awareness of the problem in this area and beyond, and hopefully putting a stop to it.
Saturday's event was held at the Rocky Hollow Recreation Center off of South Central Avenue and featured a number of guest speakers on a variety of topics. Previous events had featured individuals sharing their own stories of abuse and hard times — Richards-Woodall's notable among them, the driving force behind her efforts to start Broken Pieces No More — but this time she said she wanted to "step away from the doom-and-gloom." Thus, speakers spoke about a variety of topics, including healthy eating and lifestyle tips and and how to work with individuals with learning disabilities.
The first speaker to take the mic was a highly visible one — State Rep. Shane Baker. In his position in Frankfort, Baker tries to work with the engine of government to create the best outcomes possible, but he knows well that the state has its limitations — and that change starts at a much more personal level.
"We know that government does not have the solution to every problem. Government cannot fix it. That can be good, because largely those things rest in the hands of people," he said. " ... As much as government can do to create laws and create these things to make sure there are consequences to those (abusive) actions, many of solutions rest in the community."
Baker acknowledged that recent developments in reaction to the COVID-19 situation have had the potential to create problems; "We heard last year, with schools being shut down, that a lot of that abuse went undetected," he said, "because it's often picked up within the school, seen by counselors, teachers, someone within that building."
One key to not creating a domino effect that leads to abuse is to watch one's behavior in seemingly unrelated situations. Baker shared an anecdote about someone who angered him in traffic recently, but he knew that if he took out his frustration on that driver, they might then go take theirs out on someone else, which could lead to a bad situation, potentially for someone younger and vulnerable.
"One of the opportunities that we have within the community (to help) is just to love people and sometimes practice a little restraint," he said, "even if we feel that we are justified in responding in (a harsher way)."
Local fitness expert J.R. Smith talked about lessons learned from the Biblical book of Nehemiah, where the title subject sought to rebuild the walls around Jerusalem to protect the city. The steps Nehemiah took to do so can be applied to the problems in one's own life, he observed: First, observing that something is wrong, then praying and going to the king for resources (that is to say in context of family crisis situations, God), and then to rebuild and clean up the debris — the "broken pieces," so to speak.
He suggested protecting one's body, or "temple," through eating well, getting exercise, and stress management, and emphasized the importance of communication in the home.
"The first thing you have to realize is, everybody's trying," said Smith. "You may be in a dysfunctional home, you may be struggling with dysfunctional relationships, maybe you don't even know how to sit down and talk to somebody. ... You have to start somewhere, and in order to be able to start somewhere, you have to be aware that there's something not right."
Fore more information, visit www.brokenpiecesnomore.org.
In addition to the wildfire comparison, Richards-Woodall spoke of dropping a pebble in a pond, creating ripples. That's what she wants to do, create ripples that can hopefully lead to changing someone's life for the better and create a lasting effect.
"I feel good, because any time that we can raise awareness, any time that we can speak the truth of what child abuse is, any time that we can share that truth with others, it's a good day," said Richards-Woodall.
