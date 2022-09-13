Jessalyn Davis was only 15 when she made the decision to take her own life.
In December of last year, Davis killed herself following a long and difficult battle with depression. Lest she die in vain, her parents Sheryll High and Gilbert Daniel put on an event with the help of Broken Pieces No More at Rocky Hollow Recreation Center Saturday to promote awareness for teen suicide and educate those who have suicidal ideation.
The event was held in the gymnasium at Rocky Hollow and the attendance comprised of loved ones of Davis as well as those of the community who wanted to show support for those who grieved and learn about suicide. Live music was performed and testimonials were given by event organizers as well as attendees who were moved to share their own stories following the service.
“The Spirit of the Sovereign Lord is on me, because the Lord has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives and release from darkness for the prisoners, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor and the day of vengeance of our God, to comfort all who mourn.”
These are the beginning verses to Isaiah chapter 61, and to Pamela Richards-Woodall they serve as the inspiration for her organization Broken Pieces No More which she claims to have been cultivating for more than 10 years.
“I know without a shadow of a doubt that without Jesus, I would not be alive,” said Richards-Woodall.
Wrestling with depression and anxiety for most of her life, Richards-Woodall was a victim of abuse. She was prostituted at a young age by her parents which magnified her depression and left her feeling totally alone and without recourse.
“For many years I was a walking wounded individual,” said Richards-Woodall. “I didn’t think anybody cared. What was I alive for? Nobody loves me. The only reason I was born was to give men and women sexual pleasure.”
A survivor of at least one suicide attempt, Richards-Woodall is all-too-familiar with the pain and turmoil that Davis faced in her final hours.
“The enemy. The devil. Even the thoughts in our head tell us ‘Nobody cares. You’re stupid.’ All the negative things,” said Richards-Woodall. “Those thoughts can kill.”
After years of feeling wounded, Richards-Woodall became a Christian and sought out professional help for her depression. These two events lead her to work in mental healthcare.
While Broken Pieces No More mainly focuses on victims of abuse, the organization aims to show a helping hand to all those who struggle with their mental health.
“I’m a firm believer that we all need to have a mental check-up,” said Richards-Woodall.
Richards-Woodall hopes that functions like the suicide prevention service for Davis destigmatize mental illness and provide an outlet for people to open up and share about negative thoughts that plague them. She says she gets frustrated at what she perceives as the public’s failure to talk about mental health. She thinks events like this can help people understand how ubiquitous suicidal ideation is and how it particularly affects those who’ve gone through traumatic events.
Said Richards-Woodall, “We share hope with others by giving kindness. It’s just that simple.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.