A southern Pulaski man was arrested this weekend on multiple drug- and gun-related charges.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, June 27, Deputy Trent Massey and other police officers went to a residence at 391 Flynn Road in Bronston to serve an active warrant on Jacob William Lemaire, 27, who resided at that address.
When the officers arrived, Deputy Massey identified Lemaire sitting at a table with a handgun near him and digital scales, according to the sheriff's office. Lemaire was arrested on the warrant without incident.
Following Lemaire's arrest, a search warrant was obtained and served on the residence. During the search, the following items were seized:
• a baggie of suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 75.5 grams, a baggie of suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 1.1 grams, and a baggie of suspected heroin weighing approximately 5.6 grams;
• numerous small plastic baggies,
• six sets of digital scales;
• five glass pipes;
• $1,089 in US Currency;
• a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun;
* a 50-caliber rifle;
• one hundred and thirty full suspected Xanax tablets and numerous half tablets.
All the suspected seized illegal substances will be sent to the crime lab for further analysis, according to the sheriff's office.
Jacob Lemaire was charged with the following:
1. First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, first offense (more than 2 Grams Methamphetamine);
2. First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, first offense (more than 2 Grams of Heroin but less than 100 Grams of Heroin
3. Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
4. Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess).
The original warrant was from Madison District Court in Richmond, Ky., and was for Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.
In May of this year, Lemaire was arrested for Fourth-Degree Assault, Domestic Violence by the Richmond Police Department. He was found to be in possession of a handgun during that arrest. That warrant was served by Deputy Trent Massey.
Lemaire was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Deputy Massey was assisted by Sergeant Zack Mayfield, Deputy Nathan Meadows, Deputy Kyle Edwards, Deputy Brett Thomas, Officer Jacob Mink (Burnside Police Department), and Animal Control Officers Adam Scales and Seth Gover.
