A southern Pulaski County man accused of stabbing his father has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Eric Wayne Hall, 32, of Bronston, was arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court on March 19 in accordance with the restrictions implemented in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
A local grand jury indicted Hall in January on charges of Attempted Murder (Domestic Violence) and fourth-degree Assault with Minor Injury (Domestic Violence).
Those charges stem from an October 28 incident investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. PCSO reported at the time that Sergeant Cary York, Deputy Zach Mayfield and Burnside Police Officer Jacob Mink responded to the report of a stabbing in progress at 396 Jacksboro Road in Bronston around 11 a.m. that morning.
Hall was still on scene and immediately taken into custody by the deputies. His father -- 58-year-old Tony W. Hall -- was treated at the scene by EMS personnel for multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where he was immediately airlifted by Air Methods to UK Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
The younger Hall is accused of stabbing his father with a paring knife as the older man lay in his bed — wounding him from his neck to his stomach, according to preliminary hearing testimony.
Charlene Hall, 64, the mother of the suspect, was treated at the scene by EMS for minor injuries she received from her son pushing her to the floor during the incident, according to the sheriff’s office. She declined transport to the hospital.
Eric Hall has been lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center (PCDC) since the incident. He is next scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial conference on May 21.
