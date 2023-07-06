In SPEDA’s most recent board meeting on Thursday, local developer Brook Ping was back as a new board member.
In 2019, Ping was one of the founding board members and the first chairman of the then newly-formed Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA), which was created as a special purpose government entity via a city-county interlocal agreement in October 2017.
The SPEDA board is made up of the leaders of the City of Somerset and Pulaski County Government as well as three members from each of those governmental entities, appointed by Fiscal Court and Somerset Council. Each board member is appointed for a four-year term.
In March 2023 after serving out his four-year term, Ping said goodbye to the board amidst high praises for his many contributions from his fellow SPEDA board members for his many contributions and work on the local board.
“Brook has served admirably,” Girdler stated in that March SPEDA meeting. “Everybody sees Brook at the head of the table as the chair of SPEDA, but so much went on behind the scenes that not everybody was aware of. I just wanted to thank Brook for his tireless service, for his effort, and for his belief.”
SPEDA Board member and Somerset-Pulaski Convention & Visitors Bureau director Michelle Allen stated in that same meeting, “I don’t think SPEDA could be where we are right now without Brook’s guidance, know-how and connections.”
Originally appointed to the SPEDA board by former Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley, Ping was reappointed to the SPEDA board by Somerset Mayor Alan Keck in last week’s city council meeting. However, Ping’s second term to SPEDA was not without opposition from some of the city councilors.
Keck requested that Ping be renamed to the SPEDA board to replace current board member Ameet Patel, whose term had expired. The appointment was approved with seven council members voting “yes,” and three council members – Robin Daughetee, John Ricky Minton and Jim Mitchell – saying they “passed.”
Minton said its was not so much about the person appointed to the SPEDA board as it was about the appointment process.
“I didn’t vote [for Ping’s appointment] because there was no name on the agenda,” Minton stated. “It was a possible appointment to the SPEDA board and this council didn’t have any time unless they were told before the meeting who was going to be appointed. I don’t agree with bringing stuff up at a spur of a moment like that.
“I also think that a mayor or the county judge shouldn’t be the sole one to pick,” Minton added. “I think it ought to be that the council could also submit some names to the boards and just go from there.”
Both Minton and Daughetee said they felt like Ping had served his four years on the board and it was now someone else’s turn to serve on the board.
“I know the Judge and the Mayor have the right to appoint board members to SPEDA, but I would have liked to seen someone new get to serve on that board,” Daughtee stated.
Minton echoed those comments about Ping’s second appointment to the SPEDA board.
“I don’t think Brook needed back on there [SPEDA board]” Minton stated. “Brook’s a good person, a businessman, and I like Brooke, but there’s too many advantages by sitting on that board.”
Prior to Ping’s departure from his first four-year SPEDA term, former county judge-executive Steve Kelley claimed Ping’s continued presence on the board was “illegal” after the magistrates unanimously approved someone else to replace Ping in the October 2022 Fiscal Court meeting.
However, SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler contended that the Fiscal Court’s new appointment itself was done improperly and against the bylaws of the SPEDA organization.
In July 2018, Kelley made his first appointments to SPEDA, placing Ping in the position set to expire in four years.
However, SPEDA did not hold its first meeting until January 2019. This delay brought into question when those appointments went into effect. Was it in July 2018, when Kelley made them, or January 2019, when the board first officially conducted business?
Kelley believed it is the July 2018 date. Girdler countered by saying Ping’s appointment did not run out until January 2023.
