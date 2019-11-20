The murder case connected to the disappearance of LeeAnna Brumley is headed to the Pulaski County Grand Jury.
On Wednesday afternoon, Pulaski County District Judge Jeffrey Scott Lawless found there was probable cause for the grand jury to hear the case against 33-year-old Danelle N. Powell of Somerset, who was arrested November 14 and charged with one count of Murder.
The charge stems from the May 22 disappearance of Brumley, a 25-year-old mother whom family members said battled addiction and frequently stayed on friends' couches. Her mother, Anita Duggins Helton, reported Brumley missing to authorities on June 4.
Wednesday's preliminary hearing featured testimony from Detective Lieutenant Bobby Jones of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. Lt. Jones stated that Brumley's mother had become concerned because her daughter had stopped posting on social media and hadn't visited her children. Authorities were able to determine that Brumley's last social media post had been made from her cell phone at 1:48 a.m. By "pinging" the tower the phone last used, authorities were then able to pinpoint the Science Hill home of Corky Lee Hendricks, 39, on Anderson Valley Lane.
At the time, both Brumley and Powell had been staying with a relative of Corky Hendricks, 53-year-old Gerald Avalon Hendricks of Shady Grove Road in Science Hill. Shortly after the missing persons investigation was launched, Gerald Avalon Hendricks was arrested on unrelated rape and kidnapping charges. Lt. Jones testified that in the two interviews he's given to law enforcement, Gerald Hendricks has denied knowing Brumley.
Powell, whom Lt. Jones said was in hiding, wasn't located until July 3. Officers interviewed her on that day but she voluntarily returned to the sheriff's office on July 9, saying she "had left parts out" of her initial statement.
According to the lieutenant's testimony, Powell said she was with Brumley and Gerald Avalon Hendricks at his home on May 22 when there had been some concern about Brumley's health. Gerald Hendricks refused to take Brumley to the hospital — instead leading her out to a waiting Nissan pickup that was driven by Corky Hendricks.
After the truck's departure, Gerald Hendricks drove Powell in her vehicle to a farm on Hendricks Road where they met up with Corky Hendricks and Brumley.
Powell told Lt. Jones and Somerset Police Sergeant Joe Criswell that Gerald Avalon Hendricks put a shotgun to her head and handed her a sawed-off shotgun, ordering her to kill Brumley or he would kill Powell's children and then Powell herself. According to testimony, Powell said that she fired when Brumley turned around. The recoil brought Powell to her knees but she knew that Brumley had been hit.
The Hendricks men then rolled Brumley's body in a rug and loaded it onto a utility trailer connected to the Nissan. The two vehicles were then taken to Corky Hendricks' home on Anderson Lane, where Powell told authorities that the body was unloaded onto a burn pile. It was there, according to testimony, that Gerald Avalon Hendricks struck the body with a hatchet.
Powell told authorities, according to Jones' testimony, that the three began to "freak out" when the woman that lived with Corky Hendricks returned home early from work. Brumley's partially burned body and the rug were reloaded onto the trailer, then Powell and Gerald Avalon Hendricks returned to his residence. Powell told authorities that she passed out and woke up an unknown amount of time later to the smell of smoke. Looking outside, she saw Corky Hendricks carrying a bag and Gerald Hendricks tending a barrel where they were burning items that belonged to her as well as Brumley. After confronting Gerald Hendricks, Powell made an excuse to leave the house and hid in the woods until she was safely able to get to her car and leave the property.
In October, the Pulaski County Major Crimes Task Force issued an appeal to locate Corky Hendricks. He was arrested in the early morning hours of October 22 at a residence in Science Hill and is currently being held on unrelated drug and weapon charges. Lt. Jones testified that when Corky Hendricks was interviewed, he admitted to picking up Brumley but said that Gerald Hendricks told him they were going to fish at the family farm.
Though Corky Hendricks' statement was largely consistent with Powell's, according to the lieutenant, Corky Hendricks told authorities that Danelle got out of the car already armed with a shotgun and was told by Gerald Hendricks, who was not armed, to shoot Brumley. The elder man then threatened him if he did not assist with the body.
Through Corky Hendricks, authorities were led to a fourth location — another family farm on Charter Oaks Road where burned bones (believed to be Brumley's and currently being tested) were discovered in a field.
No other witnesses were called during Wednesday's preliminary hearing and defense attorney Ezra Dike didn't argue against a finding of probable cause. He did argue for a third-party signature bond for his client, based upon testimony that Powell had acted under extreme duress, that she had voluntarily spoke to the police on July 9 and that she has three children to consider.
"She was placed into a position that no one should ever be in," Dike said of his client, who had quietly cried throughout the hearing.
Assistant County Attorney Kenton Lanham argued that Powell should continue to be held without bond, given the capital nature of the case. In the end, Judge Lawless set Powell's bond at $500,000 cash or $1 million property.
Once the case is presented to the grand jury, the prosecution is expected to pursue charges against both Hendricks men as well as Powell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.