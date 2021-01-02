Helpful. Friendly. Courteous. Kind.
These are just a few of the 12 tenants of Boy Scout Law, but they’re qualities that are especially relevant to the spirit of holiday giving.
Local Boy Scouts of America Troop 79 once again took part in “Toys for Tots” just before Christmas. It’s been there major community service project for more than 80 years. Or, in this case, T4T.
“We called it ‘Toys for Tots’ before other agencies did, but this year we shortened it to T4T to help with confusion,” said Scoutmaster David Mullins.
Traditionally, the Troop collects lots of donated new, unwrapped toys from several businesses and locations around the community. The Boy Scouts would “shop” (or collect) toys from that source during Monday night meetings
However, “due to COVID this year, we did not emphasize toy donations, rather each scout selected a family (group of kids), discussed with their parents a budget for how much that family’s gifts would cost, and shopped for that family on their own,” said Mullins. “Troop 79 sought monetary donations to pay for these gifts. We reached out to our charter organization church, First Christian Church of Somerset, Kentucky; our vast network of Troop 79 scout alumni, and the community. The response was overwhelming, as the donations completely covered the T4T shopping needs this year.”
Almost 80 children, and 28 families, were given Christmas gifts this year.
“One of the great Troop 79 T4T traditions is we hand out these gifts on the morning of Christmas Eve,” said Mullins. “The scouts, in full uniform with the addition of Santa hats, proudly distribute the presents they worked to collect. Often an impromptu ‘Scout Reunion” occurs as old scouts from the troop show up to help with the distribution, or just share some coffee and reminisce about their days (and Christmas Eves!) in the troop.”
More than 110 volunteer hours were logged by the Troop for this campaign.
To learn more about Troop 79, follow us at facebook.com/bsatroop79somerset , or email BSATroop79Somerset@gmail.com. To visit a meetings, go to the Goldenberg Scout Room behind First Christian Church any Monday night at 7 p.m.
