Somerset City Council held the first readings of its budget and a zone change for part of Horse Soldier Farms’ property as well as watched Somerset-Pulaski EMS receive state recognition for pediatric care, all at Monday’s City Council meeting.
The city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year got a first reading after council members spend the last couple of weeks holding three budget workshops.
The total proposed budget is for $98.54 million, while budgets for individual departments are: General Fund – $27.38 million; Sanitation – $6.08 million; Natural Gas – $12.25 million; Water – $24.40 million; Wastewater – $13.95 million; Waterpark – $2.14 million; Fuel Center – $1.21 million; Travel and Tourism – $406,700; EMS – $8.23 million; The Virginia – $2.21million; The Municipal Aid Fund – $267,100.
The council will likely hold the second reading of the budget at it’s next meeting, June 13.
Likewise, it should also hold a second reading of a zone change for a piece of property owned by Horse Soldier at the next meeting. This property, which is adjacent to the old Waitsboro golf course property, is currently zoned Residential-1.
The council is looking to zone it to the same category as the adjacent property, a Planned Unit Development, or PUD.
PUD zoning allows for the combined use of "[c]ompatible residential, commercial, industrial, public and quasi-public uses" within its boundaries, according to the zoning ordinance.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS Chief Steven Eubank and EMS lieutenant Ernie Acton were on hand to accept a plaque from the state recognizing the agency for its commitment to pediatric care.
The plaque was presented by Morgan Scaggs, project director for the Kentucky EMS for Children program. She said it was the fourth year Somerset-Pulaski EMS has received the award, and that they were only one of 31 agencies in the state that received it this year.
“Children make up about 25 precent of our population,” Scaggs said. “We are thankful that in EMS we only have about 4.5 percent of our call volume that is children under the age of 18. But one of the challenges or side effect that comes with it is that children have unique needs. They’re a little bit different than taking care of adults, and when you don’t treat a lot of critically ill and injured children, it makes it more challenging to maintain your competency and your preparedness to care for them.”
Chief Eubank said that when he showed up at the council meeting, one of the council members joked about the chief asking for more money in the budget. But Eubank said he wanted the council to be aware of the award as a show of how some of the city’s money is being used.
“We definitely love our children in this county, and we will do everything that we can for them,” he said.
The program looks at what the state’s minimum standards are for pediatric care, and then “raises the bar” to require more in training and preparedness, Scaggs said.
