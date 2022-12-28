In some way or another, just about everyone in Pulaski County has been affected by the work of Linda Burnett.
For 37 years, she’s worked in the Pulaski County Clerk’s office — the last eight as the county clerk herself. She’s handled elections, driver registration, deeds, and all kinds of public business.
And she’s done it all with a smile.
On Wednesday, Burnett’s career was celebrated with a retirement party at the Pulaski County Courthouse, attended by friends, family, colleagues and local notables like State Sen. Rick Girdler and Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bobby Clue, the latter of whom presented Burnett with a “Friend of the Chamber” designation.
Burnett chose not to run for a third term in the office, and instead will retire as of the start of 2023, with Tim Price taking over after winning last May’s Primary Election.
“I’m happy but I’m sad,” said Burnett of stepping away from the clerk’s office. “I’ve enjoyed my job, I enjoy people, I love people. My whole time here has been (dedicated) to help the public.”
Burnett began under well-known clerk Willard Hansford in October of 1985, and also served under Trudy Denham and Ralph Troxtell, the latter of whom Burnett served under as his Chief Deputy before moving up to the position herself in 2014.
And since Burnett started, a lot has changed in the clerk’s office.
“I started out in the deed room, making copies; that’s when you had to take the books apart,” she said. “You didn’t have all the stuff scanned and click a button and get all the copies. You had to pull those big books out, take them apart, take the page out. You didn’t have a copy machine that reduced or increased, so you had to make the copy like it was. You’d have to take the big plat and piece them together with tape, because we didn’t have them scanned like we do now.”
Burnett also filled in for “the girls on the front line,” and recalled filing receipts that had about three or four copies each, which all had to be sorted out differently.
“All of that is scanned in now,” she said. “You just click the button and get what you need. ... There’s been a whole lot of changes in this office in 37 years, mostly in the last 10 because of all the new technology. I tell the girls now, sometimes when you come and ask a question, I have to think, is it like it is now? Or am I remembering like it was 10 years ago, or 20 years ago, or 35 years ago?”
Burnett was raised in a family of nine children on a dairy farm in northeastern Pulaski County, the Wilburn community, and went to Shopville High School. “I raised tobacco, and hay, and milked cows.”
She started working in 1976 after graduating high school; her first job was in a podiatrist’s office, and she had to learn to get used to working with the public, growing up a “bashful” farm kid. She also worked at a local Montgomery Ward store, and that’s where Burnett really got her “people skills” and familiarity with the community, she noted. After that, she moved on to the clerk’s office under Hansford.
“I was without a job three days in my life,” she said.
Among her accomplishments as county clerk have been scanning all documents in the deed room and getting them online, opening two branch offices — the one on Main Street and moving the mall branch to South U.S. 27 around Grand Central Place, each with drive-thru options — and overseeing numerous election changes at the state level, while trying to make it easier for people to vote.
She credited the members of the Pulaski County Fiscal Court and Judge-Executive Steve Kelley, who served during the same terms as Burnett, as helping make the two new branches possible, and also thanked her Chief Deputy Clerk Samantha Owens.
Ashley Hawk, manager at the South Branch, whom Burnett also noted in appreciation, had glowing comments about her retiring superior.
“She’s been a wonderful boss and friend to all of us,” said Hawk. “We’re going to be missing her when she’s gone. She cares for the public, and is always willing to help them. She’s almost like a staple in the courthouse.
Burnett already knows what she’s going to be doing once she’s not in the clerk’s office anymore.
“I’ve worked for almost 47 years total, so I think I’d like to just go home, and kind of chill, and not have to worry about getting up and putting make-up on and fixing my hair and taking off to a job every day, five days a week,” she said. “But I’ve been blessed.”
