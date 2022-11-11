Burnside's agenda for its November City Council meetings was full of ordinance votes, but more or less the lot of them revolved around one topic: short-term rentals.
"The only town on Lake Cumberland" has always been a vacation destination, with many homes there owned as summer retreats for out-of-towners over the years. But as the landscape of lodging has changed, so have the way people stay in Burnside, and city officials realized they have to adapt to the fact that there are so many homes being used as short-term rentals, in the Airbnb mode.
Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson addressed this sea change at the outset of the second reading of ordinance 2022-010, which amends the city's zoning ordinance to address short-term rental properties.
"I've tried to keep my personal opinions out of this," said Lawson in a statement at the meeting on Monday. "I (understand) both sides. ... But as mayor, when took the job, I took the job to serve the citizens and to serve the community and our businesses. In doing so, things are changing, the way we live. Burnside itself is changing. I would say that the last 10 homes that have sold in Burnside have either been vacation homes or VRBOs (vacation rentals by owner).
"It was brought to my attention by two citizens that we had VRBOs operating in town," he continued. "... When that was brought to my attention, council, I had to bring it to you. Either we're going to allow it or we're not going to allow it. Or we're going to allow it in certain areas but not in others. I want to commend the council. You've taken 11 months to wade through this. You've had town hall meetings, workshops, and (city attorney) Molly (Hardy) has spent countless hours trying to put something together that would appease both sides. Neither side will be totally satisfied, I get that. But in the end, you tried to do your best to put something together that will please everybody, and I think you did a good job."
Lawson observed that in terms of Burnside's changing demographics, "we'll be lucky to have 100 voters in this town" in the next 10 years. "We're small, we have nowhere to grow ... We've tried to do some annexations, we've gone south, but we can't force those people to come in. We've at least opened the door where they can, and hopefully that will happen.
"But residents have chosen to sell their homes," he added. "The price of homes got crazy this summer, but that's their prerogative to sell. ... But when they sold, guess what took (those properties)? It was either VRBOs or vacation homes. That's just the hand that we're dealt."
Lawson ended his address on a positive note, saying that he loves the town, that the current team of city leadership is "making this town great," and while respecting past administrations, "you've got to have a long-term vision for this town."
All the ordinances were approved; councilor Randy Berry abstained on Ordinances 2022-010 and 2022-013, both of which dealt directly with the subject of short-term rental dwellings, the latter ordinance with registration and regulation.
"Anyone wishing to operate a short-term rental in Burnside will have to comply with the regulations (in these ordinances)," said Hardy. "(It covers) everything from how obtain a short-term rental license, how to maintain one, things that would be prohibited.
"You're also subject to having inspections done and you've got to meet certain compliances with that," she added. "Then it's got the procedures for terminating a license if you're found to be out of compliance."
Hardy said that "one of the reasons why we're doing so many ordinances at once is that there are a lot of interrelations between (the primary short-term rental issue) and a lot of other items in Burnside's code.
"For instance, our zoning ordinance has now been amended to say that those are specifically permitted uses in all residential zones; that wasn't a use that was that was addressed (previously)," she added. "There's also been an amended parking ordinance, and it now specifically addresses parking requirements for short-term rentals."
That latter ordinance, 2022-011, was given a first reading (and therefore no vote was taken yet) at Monday's meeting, as the city had to re-do significant portions of the city's parking ordinance. "We figure while we're at it, we might as well upgrade it in its entirety," said Hardy.
Other ordinances to be read a second time and pass on Monday included 2022-012, related to noise limits and 2022-014, relating to property nuisances.
Ordinance 2022-12, pertaining to noise limits within the confines of the City of Burnside, amends the hours during with daytime and nighttime sounds limits, adjusting standards for finding a violation has occurred, and changing the penalties provision to be more specific — a fine of up to $250 and the possibility of 90 days in jail for violations.
Ordinance 2022-14 amends the previous policy to state that any trash containers kept on or near streets, sidewalks, and other public ways overnight should be covered by “solid, tight fitting lids.”
Hardy said that's an issue that has seen several complaints received toward the short-term rentals.
"People that are coming and going and might just be staying for a weekend weren't securing the lids on their trash containers," said Hardy, "and by the time it came trash day, you had a mess out in the middle of the street, and people were complaining to the city."
Hardy said a lot of time and energy was spent on the city's short-term rental policy "to make sure that we got it right and that everybody was satisfied with it."
She added, "I think this does a good job of permitting it but also regulating it, so that the people who might not have been so happy about it felt like their concerns were addressed and they had recourse if problems came up."
Also passed were ordinance 2022-15, which changes the city's utility policy to say that payments not receive 11 days after the end of the month are considered delinquent to 10 days, and ordinance 2022-016, which annexed 1.68 acres owned by Lowery & Pulliam investments on the north side of Roberts Bend Road into the city, a requested annexation by the owners of the Lake Cumberland Resort III.
All of the above ordinances are available for viewing in their entirety at Burnside City Hall.
In other Burnside City Council business:
• Proclamation 2022-0004 was read, recognizing November 11 as Veterans Day in Burnside and urging "all citizens of Burnside to recognize the valor and sacrifice of our veterans and to remember that freedom is not free, and these are the men and women who paid for the freedom all of us enjoy today."
Lawson also passed out lapel pins featuring the red poppy flower, a symbol recognizing sacrifice of life by American soldiers serving their country dating back to World War I.
• The city passed Resolution 2022-008, adopting the Pulaski County Solid Waste Management Plan 2023-2027 update.
• Greg Blevins, new park manager of General Burnside Island, stopped by the meeting to address leak issues at the park.
• An entertainment permit was approved for the Captain's Cantina in Burnside.
• Burnside Fire Chief James Martin reported receiving a good audit from the Kentucky Fire Commission.
• Burnside Police Chief Mike Hill said that his department has applied for a grant to get new Taser equipment for officers to replace outdated items, and also took possession of a new 2022 truck as a police vehicle.
• Assistant City Clerk Jerrica Flynn said that Burnside is "right in the middle of property tax season," and urged citizens to get their payments in by November 30 for the best discount.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.