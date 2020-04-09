Burnside’s April City Council meeting — which was done over zoom videoconferencing — had a lot of talk about the disastrous effects of closing businesses because of COVID-19 concerns. But there was also some good news to be shared by Mayor Robert Lawson.
The city has long anticipated getting underway with its water line repair project, and that time is hear. Lawson said that Cleary Construction of Tompkinsville, Ky., is “in town” and will start next Tuesday.
“We’ve actually changed our order a little bit,” said Lawson. “We do have a major leak over on Military (Road), so we’re going to do Military first, because right now, if the city repairs that, it’s going to cost us about $2,000 to repair that driveway.”
Instead, Cleary will take that into their project scope and handle the leak first, and then go ahead and do Main Street after that, said Lawson.
The city’s sidewalk repair project is also progressing. For the Main Street portion, the bid will “probably go out on that next week,” said Lawson. As for other sidewalks, all through town -- wherever there’s a trip hazard -- contractor Rusty Light (whose bid of $23,500 was approved in January) has been in contact with Lawson, and that “should start any day.”
The city’s planned walking trails are moving right along. Work on “those should start any day,” said Lawson. “Everything is done on our end, and now it’s up to the (U.S. Army) Corps of Engineers, and hopefully that won’t take too long.”
The blacktopping project “came out a lot better than we thought,” said Lawson. Only one bid came in, from Hinkle Contracting, and it was low enough that the city will be able to do all of Grandview Avenue, north and sough with $41,000 in discretionary state funds. Other city streets needing patches were fixed up this week by Taylor Maintenance out of Science Hill.
