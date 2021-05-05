Monday's meeting of the Burnside City Council was about the budget of the present — and the possibilities of even bigger budgets in the future.
The most significant action taken at the May meeting was the passage of Ordinance no. 2021-001, stating the city's intent to annex a corridor of U.S. 27 going south, about three miles past the Burnside border shortly past Keno Road.
“We’re looking to go south for expansion,” said Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson in March, when the matter was first discussed. “At some point one day, we’d love to have an industrial park in Burnside. We just don’t have any land in the city limits right now that can accommodate something like that.”
At the previous month's meeting, Lawson said he’d been contacted by four different parties expressing the desire not to be annexed, but he explained they were not annexing anything but the roadway and any annexation would be voluntary and by the property owner’s request.
“It’s not because of alcohol, because we’ve got two businesses down there that may or may not come into the city,” said Lawson. “It’s all about future growth and future jobs.”
That meeting saw the ordinance get a first reading, so on Monday, it was time for the council to vote, which they did unanimously (minus councilor Randy Berry, who was not at the meeting).
However, a key ordinance did get a first reading on Monday — the ordinance setting the City of Burnside's budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. That ordinance, along with one amending the current fiscal year's budget, were introduced, with a vote due at the next meeting.
All revenues and expenses for general city functions total up to $1,484,775 for the coming fiscal year; those expenses include the functions of the Burnside Police Department, Fire Department, public works and parks, and city administration. Burnside Waterworks is budgeted for $462,920, Burnside Sewer for $202,500, and Tourism and Recreation (which is funded by the city's restaurant tax) at $413,525.
Overall, the numbers are much more favorable than they were at this time last year. The impact of COVID-19 restrictions on a tourism-based town, where restaurants that couldn't seat customers provide a large chunk of the tax income, saw the current fiscal year's belt tighten, down more than a quarter of a million over the previous year. This new fiscal year sees a bounce-back, however, up more than $300,000 overall and larger than the 2019-20 budget even.
In particular, the Tourism budget is getting a boost. Last year at this time, the board was given a trimmed-down figure of $207,000 to work with; that's been effectively doubled for the coming fiscal year. Lawson noted that it may seem large but Tourism Director Frank Crabtree Jr. has a lot of irons in the fire right now, including plans for a Lake Cumberland riverboat and the return of seasonal favorite light show "Christmas Island" on the horizon.
"We're not wealthy, but we're healthy," said Lawson.
In other Burnside City Council business, the city voted on a number of bids for various city projects. The city accepted a bid from Hinkle Contracting for $28,696 for blacktopping Cumberland Avenue, Cumberland Spur, Cumberland Drive, and Boland Avenue. Bids were accepted for sidewalk work from Rusty Light, a bid of $71,480, and a Hinkle bid to do the entrances for $11,697. For work on the water intake barge that capsized on Lake Cumberland last year, the city accepted bids for different aspects of the project from Boswell Contracting for $8,900 and Idle Time Marine for $5,123.50.
Also, Burnside Fire Chief announced the promotions of Cody Weddle and John Warren to the rank of lieutenant in the Burnside Fire Department. Lawson issued a proclamation called the week of May 9-15 Burnside Police Week to honor those officers who serve the community, and another proclamation declaring May 2021 as Older Americans Month in Burnside. Resolution 2021-002 was read, approving the rejection of a TAP grant that was awarded to pay for the Burnside project and the intent to return the money so that Burnside can handle the project its own way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.