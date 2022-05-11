As of Wednesday evening, a Burnside-area woman remains missing, with authorities actively searching for her.
Chasity Shelton, 41, was last seen leaving her residence located on Poplar Avenue in Burnside on Monday. She was reported missing the next day at about 3:30 p.m.
"She just got up from her house, and got in her car and drove off," noted Burnside Police Chief Mike Hill, providing the account of the situation as he understood it.
Hill said that there were no significant immediate health or mental conditions that would have been a concern, other than potentially diabetes, and that foul play isn't suspected.
Chasity Shelton is described as a white female, age 41, with black hair, brown eyes and approximately 5’3” tall and weighs 185 pounds. She was last seen leaving her residence in a 2018 white Toyota Camry.
Hill said as of about 4 p.m. Wednesday that his department hadn't been made aware of any hints as to her whereabouts.
"We've got it out on social media," he said. "We're hoping we'll get a tip from somebody who's spotted her vehicle or her.
"We're just trying locate her and to make sure she's safe and wherever she's at, she wants to be there," he added.
If you see anyone fitting this description or know of Chasity Shelton’s whereabouts, please call the Burnside Police Department at (606) 561-3405, the Pulaski County 911 Center at (606) 679-3200, or contact your local law enforcement authorities.
