To kick off the new year, Burnside passed one ordinance on the table, concerning the city’s alcohol policy, and introduced two others, both related to a transient room tax on local visitors.
Minus councilor Terry Vanover, who was absent from Monday’s regular January meeting, the Burnside City Council unanimously approved Ordinance 2022-017, an amendment to the city’s alcohol ordinance.
Notably, the city amended its policy prohibiting signs serving as advertisements for alcoholic products on the exterior of the establishment serving it. The ABC ordinance will now allow up to two signs, banners, posters or similar displays outside a business, though none are allowed to occupy more than 20 percent of the window surface.
Other changes involved policies related to transitional licensing, employment restrictions (those under 20 may not be hired by businesses selling alcohol unless that person is at least 18 and under the supervision of someone 20 or older), and rules about receipt and invoice itemization.
Introduced at Monday’s meeting were ordinances 2023-001 and 2023-002. As they were given a first reading, no vote was taken on them at the time of the meeting, but will be held upon the second reading at a future date.
The first of those establishes that the city’s Tourist and Recreation Commission can administer funds generated by the transient room tax in addition to the city’s existing restaurant tax.
The second ordinance sets forth a 3 percent transient room tax, applied to the “rent for every occupancy of a suite, room, rooms, cabins, lodgings, campsites, or other accommodations charged by any hotel, motel, inn, tourist camp, tourist cabin, campgrounds, recreational vehicle parks, or any other place in which accommodations are regularly furnished to transients ...”
The ordinance adds that in the event that the tax isn’t collected, the place providing the accommodations must pay an amount equal to the tax to the City of Burnside.
The tax is something the city has been working on hammering out for some time, to coincide with changes in state law that open it up to a broader spectrum of businesses.
“There are more and more Vrbo’s coming up all the time,” said Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson, referring to short-term rental properties that aren’t traditional hotels or motels. “They’re operating here already, and the county is getting 3% already.
“We looked at this several years ago — Farrah Dobbs was our tourism director at that point — and she wanted to maybe look at a transient tax,” he added. “We got to calculating what we could take in, and it just wasn’t lucrative to do it at that time. There wasn’t enough money there to even pay for the management of it. But now that (the state) has changed the ruling as of January 1, now it’s all hotels, motels and campgrounds, they’ve included that, floating cottages — so as far as the heads in beds, the state has widened what you can charge on to where it’s more lucrative for us to impose that tax.”
Rather than it being just a money grab on the part of the city, Lawson said that the tax will actually be of benefit to the businesses having to charge it. “We can actually do some good here for our hotels and our Vrbo’s, we can get more money to advertise for them and promote them,” he said. “Tourism uses that money to put back into their advertising, promotions, that type of things. That’s what we do for our restaurants (with the money from the city’s restaurant tax). That’s to promote those businesses.
“If it wasn’t going to benefit the businesses, I’d be totally against it,” added Lawson. “They don’t pay it anyway. It’s passed on to the consumers” — those typically being tourists from outside this area visiting Lake Cumberland.
In other Burnside City Council Business:
• The council approved the appointments of Frank Jackson, Susi Lawson, and Edward Poore to the city’s Planning & Zoning Committee; of Dennis Jones to the Ethics Committee (by a vote of 3-2, with councilors Dwayne Sellers and Keith Summers voting against it); Susi Lawson as Code Enforcement Board alternate, and Alison Pyles, Gary Eaton, and JC Tucker, to the Dream Big Burnside Authority board.
• Arden Turner was announced as the city’s new accountant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.